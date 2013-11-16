RANKED: The 11 Best IPad Games For Hardcore Gamers

The iPad can be a wonderful gaming device for the casual player.
Games like Angry Birds, Cut the Rope, and Candy Cash Saga are just as much fun in their tablet forms, plus you get more screen space to take in the cute artwork that developers put into their games.
But what about the really hardcore gamers? The ones who have at least one of the major game consoles or a gaming PC and expect more from their games?
We’ve rounded up the very best games available on the iPad for the gamer who wants more intricate gameplay, higher production quality, and the emotional stories that most people don’t associate with tablet gaming.
11. Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is a beautiful mix between an experimental musical album and a video game. It's a bit short, but given the low price of the iPad version it's definitely worth a play through.
10. Scribblenauts Remix is a delightfully cute game with a surprising amount of depth. To solve puzzles, you can summon things just by typing in their names -- from objects like a hose or a bat to animals or even God. In almost every scenario, there's a wide range of creative options a player could come up with.
9. The World Ends with You: Solo Remix was a great game back when it was first released on the Nintendo DS. On the iPad, its stylish graphics and touch controls really get to shine.
8. Mass Effect Infiltrator successfully brings the quick, strategic gameplay of the Mass Effect series from the console to the tablet.
7. Infinity Blade 3 is one heck of a pretty game. Like its predecessors, it was basically designed to take advantage of the latest hardware available. If you're looking to show off the A7 and Retina screen on a new iPad, this is your best option.
6. Dead Space is known for its intense blend of horror and action. The iPad version of the game delivers on both fronts -- though we recommend playing in the dark with headphones on for the best experience.
5. Bastion is a beautiful example of indie gaming at its finest. The art style is reminiscent of a painting and the game's narrator keeps you grounded in the game's wonderful world.
4. Deus Ex: The Fall is a fantastic entry into gaming's most popular cyberpunk series. It's got everything fans love -- intrigue, augmentations, and multiple approaches to situations.
3. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of the best stories told in the Star Wars saga. If you're a fan of the series and haven't played this yet, it just might help you forget about the awful prequel films.
2. XCOM: Enemy Unknown is the best strategy game available on the iPad. The game's modern take on the strategy and research elements that made the series famous totally make it worth the premium price.
1. The Walking Dead is one of the best adventure games this generation. For hardcore gamers who really want a meaty story in their games, you can't do better than this on the iPad.
