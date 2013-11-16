RANKED: The 11 Best IPad Games For Hardcore Gamers

BioWare Mass Effect Infiltrator is the closest you’ll get to playing a Mass Effect RPG on the go.

The iPad can be a wonderful gaming device for the casual player.

Games like Angry Birds, Cut the Rope, and Candy Cash Saga are just as much fun in their tablet forms, plus you get more screen space to take in the cute artwork that developers put into their games.

But what about the really hardcore gamers? The ones who have at least one of the major game consoles or a gaming PC and expect more from their games?

We’ve rounded up the very best games available on the iPad for the gamer who wants more intricate gameplay, higher production quality, and the emotional stories that most people don’t associate with tablet gaming.

