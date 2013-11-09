The 9 Best IPad Apps For Your Kids

AppleWith the iPad, your kids don’t need a telescope to pick up the basics of astronomy.
The iPad is a wonderful device for surfing the Web, watching movies, even getting work done.
But because it’s so gosh-darned cool, kids can’t help but beg to use the device once in a while (or, you know, all the time).
We’ve rounded up the best apps for keeping your kids engaged while providing valuable educational or creative content.
Of course, sometimes your kids just want to sit down and play a game; we’ve got you covered on that front too.
Pet Bingo is a wonderful app for kids that are still picking up arithmetic. It combines maths-based puzzles with 'Nintendogs'-style pet gameplay.
WWF Together is a beautiful app that will let your kids learn all about the world's most interesting animals in a format that takes advantage of the iPad's screen and touch controls.
Star Walk lets anyone with an iPad do amateur stargazing without the use of a telescope -- you point your iPad at the night sky and details about what you're looking at are overlaid on the screen.
Speaking of stargazing, Brian Cox's Wonders of the Universe lets your kids experience space from amazing perspectives, like witnessing a solar eclipse from the perspective of someone standing on the moon.
Move the Turtle is a introduction to programming designed specifically for children. By learning to think in terms of rules and patterns, kids pick up on the fundamental logic used by real programmers.
Minecraft: Pocket Edition is like the coolest Lego set ever, right on your iPad. The game gives players the ability to craft fantastic creations within the game world, from epic fortresses to roller coasters in the sky.
Friendstrip Kids Pro lets your kids make awesome digital comics from pictures of themselves and their friends and pre-made special effects.
Paper is the best app for creating artwork on the iPad. The app's many tools and gestures will let your kids creative awesome art in a number of styles -- or just have a lot of fun doodling.
Sometimes your kids will just want to relax with a game. Every kid loves Angry Birds, and the Star Wars edition has the most interesting variation of the series' gameplay yet.
