The 9 Best IPad Apps For Your Kids

Apple With the iPad, your kids don’t need a telescope to pick up the basics of astronomy.

The iPad is a wonderful device for surfing the Web, watching movies, even getting work done.

But because it’s so gosh-darned cool, kids can’t help but beg to use the device once in a while (or, you know, all the time).

We’ve rounded up the best apps for keeping your kids engaged while providing valuable educational or creative content.

Of course, sometimes your kids just want to sit down and play a game; we’ve got you covered on that front too.

