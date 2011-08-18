The Top 10 iPad Alternatives Money Can Buy

Despite the fact that we like how the PlayBook feels to hold, and we enjoy using the inspired QNX operating system, it's tough to recommend it because it still doesn't have the basics like a native e-mail client.

Also, there's an incredibly limited number of apps for the PlayBook, which sets it even farther back than the HP TouchPad, which is $99.99 cheaper and has a bigger screen.

Sprint just ditched a 4G-enabled PlayBook, and it could be a year before we see a 3G/4G-enabled model.

Price: $499.99 (16GB)