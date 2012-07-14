The Best iOS Music-Making Apps

You don’t need a studio, a practice space, or even an instrument to make music anymore.Developers have brought a number of different soundmaking capabilities to the iOS environment, and they’re good enough to find their way into some ambitious recording projects.

Here are some of the best iOS apps for when you need to make some noise.

OMGuitar

It might look clunky to play, but OMGuitar sounds worlds better than other synthesized guitar apps we've heard.

Price: $2.99

Korg iElectribe

iElectribe is based on Korg's physical Electribe synth. This app is pretty fully-featured and makes a great intro to making music in the iOS environment.

Price: $19.99

NanoStudio

Use NanoStudio to play synths, record samples, edit them, and sequence them into a song. It's everything you need and nothing you don't.

Price: $14.99

Nanoloop

If you want to create electronic music from nothing, Nanoloop is what you want. Record and sample and turn it into a loop or a beat, then build the rest of a song around it.

Price: $2.99

Animoog

People love vintage synthesizers and now you can run one on your iPad. This one comes directly from Moog and doesn't try to emulate the feel of the original, instead rebuilding it for the iPad's touchscreen.

Price: $29.99

Korg iMS-20

Korg's iMS-20 is also based on a real-life synth, but the app will only cost you a fraction of the original.

Price: $32.99

TNR-i

It doesn't get any more basic than this. With absolutely no musical ability required, you can create loops with the touch of some buttons.

Price: $9.99

