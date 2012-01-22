The Best Investment Ideas From Barron's 2012 Roundtable

with some of the biggest names in finance: Scott Black of Delphi Management; Fred Hickey of The High-Tech Strategist; Abby Joseph Cohen of Goldman Sachs, Brian Rogers of T. Rowe Price, Marc Faber of The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, Meryl Witmer of Eagle Capital Partners, Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors, Oscar Schafer of O.S.S. Capital Management, Bill Gross of PIMCO, and Felix Zulauf of Zulauf Asset Management.



Barron’s just published the second of multiple installments from the roundtable.

The eight discussed what they expected for the global economy and financial markets.

They also offered some of their best investment ideas. Here’s a round-up of what’s been recommended so far:

Marc Faber of The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report

Total (TOT)

Nestlé (NESN.Switzerland)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

SATS (SATS.Singapore)

K-REIT Asia Management (KREIT.Singapore)

StarHub (STH.Singapore)

Wing Tai Holdings (WINGT.Singapore)

Fraser & Neave (FNN.Singapore)

Sun Hung Kai Properties (16.Hong Kong)

Swire Pacific (19.Hong Kong)

Hang Seng Bank (11.Hong Kong)

Short – International Business Machines (IBM)

Short – Salesforce.com (CRM)

Australian dollar

Meryl Witmer of Eagle Capital Partners.

Tronox (TROX)

Rockwood Holdings (ROC)

Packaging Corp. of America (PKG)

Globe Specailty Metals (GSM)

Genworth MI Canada (MIC.Canada)

Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors

Genuine Parts (GPC)

Navistar Int’l (NAV)

Dana Holding (DAN)

Beam (BEAM)

Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

Xylem (XYL)

Internap Network Svcs (INAP)

Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

Snyder’s-Lance (LNCE)

Gaylord Ent (GET)

Oscar Schafer of O.S.S. Capital Management

United Rentals (URI)

Verint (VRNT)

Crown Holdings (CCK)

Walgreen (WAG)

Bill Gross of PIMCO

Reaves Utility Income (UTG)

Pimco Muni Income II (PML)

Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)

Felix Zulauf of Zulauf Asset Management.

10-Year U.S. Treasury

Australian 3-Year Bond Future

Gold

Read more about the recommendation on Barrons.com here and here.

