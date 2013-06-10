The 20 Best Internships In America

Vivian Giang, Lynne Guey
Internship movie

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn make Google’s internship look pretty fun in “The Internship,” which opened on Friday, and the movie is

surprisingly accurate.Google remains the best internship program in America, according to ratings by interns at career site Glassdoor.

In terms of pay, Microsoft interns earn the most, with an average monthly base pay of $5,869. JP Morgan is the highest-rated financial company on the list and made the biggest improvements, jumping nine spots, compared to last February.

To qualify companies have to be currently hiring interns and have at least 20 intern reviews posted on Glassdoor.

20. UBS Financial Services

19. Scottrade

18. Accenture

17. Deloitte

16. IBM

15. Amazon

14. Merrill Lynch

13. General Electric

12. Ernst & Young

11. MTV Networks

10. Cisco

9. JPMorgan Chase

8. Nordstrom

7. KPMG

6. PricewaterhouseCoopers

5. Intel

4. Procter & Gamble

3. Microsoft

2. Qualcomm

1. Google

