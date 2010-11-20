The 10 Best International Business Schools

Photo: entrypark.com

A lot has changed since the last time Bloomberg Businessweek ranked international full-time MBA programs. In Europe and Canada, placement rates and starting salaries for newly minted MBAs took a major hit, then began the slow process of recovery.Disgruntled students sent satisfaction scores plunging at some schools, while fickle recruiters switched allegiances at others.



The result: The former No. 1 spot, Canada’s Queen’s School of Business (Queen’s Full-Time MBA Profile) was de-throned.

Who snagged the No. spot this year?

In the slides that follow, we lay out the winners and the losers in the top 10. But it doesn’t end there. This year, we nearly doubled the size of the list, ranking 18 international schools in all. Click here for the complete ranking.

This article has been republished with permission. It originally appeared on Bloomberg Businessweek, here.

Methodology Note: The ranking is based on three surveys of MBA grads (2010, 2008, and 2006) with 26,389 total responses that combined contribute 45 per cent to the final ranking; three surveys of MBA recruiters (2010, 2008, and 2006) with 680 total responses that combined contribute an additional 45 per cent; and a review of faculty research published over a five-year period in 20 top academic journals that contributes the final 10 per cent. Tuition and fees are for the entire MBA program; where applicable, nonresident figures are used. Pre-MBA pay is the median base salary for the incoming class of 2010; post-MBA pay is the median base salary for the graduating class of 2010. Job offers are the percentage of job-seeking 2010 MBA graduates reporting at least one job offer within three months of graduation. Letter grades are based on one or more questions from the 2010 student and recruiter surveys. A+=top 20 per cent; A=next 25 per cent; B=next 35 per cent; C=bottom 20 per cent. No D’s or F’s awarded.

#10 University of Cambridge--Judge Business School 2008 Rank: Second Tier

Tuition & Fees: $56,338

Selectivity: 27 per cent

Pre-MBA Pay: NA

Post-MBA Pay: $84,677

Job Offers: 76 per cent

Students Rate the Program

Career Services: A+

Teaching: A+

Recruiters Rate Graduates

Analytical Skills: C

General Management Skills: NA One Student's View

'The Cambridge experience is unique, and the course is fantastic, but above all, the course attracts a fantastic range of students, and I have learned so much from them. It is a small class, so you get to know everyone, and it really has a collaborative spirit. A top-class course, at one of the world's best-known and most reputable universities -- what more could you ask for?' source: Businessweek #9 York University--Schulich School of Business 2008 Rank: Second Tier

Tuition & Fees: $58,000

Selectivity: 26 per cent

Pre-MBA Pay: $43,400

Post-MBA Pay: $81,980

Job Offers: 86 per cent

Students Rate the Program

Career Services: B

Teaching: A

Recruiters Rate Graduates

Analytical Skills: B

General Management Skills: B One Student's View

'I feel Schulich provided a diverse offering of courses and programs. The student body was made up of students with broad employment experience from around the world. The staff and faculty were approachable and helpful and really enhanced the experience I had at the school. I felt all the resources I needed to succeed were there when I wanted or needed them. Schulich provided an innovative approach to business and a global, cross-sectoral, and multi-industry approach.' source: Businessweek #8 University of Toronto--Rotman School of Management 2008 Rank: 8

Tuition & Fees: $99,693

Selectivity: 44 per cent

Pre-MBA Pay: NA

Post-MBA Pay: $80,000

Job Offers: NA

Students Rate the Program

Career Services: C

Teaching: B

Recruiters Rate Graduates

Analytical Skills: A

General Management Skills: B One Student's View

'I found the Rotman curriculum to be extremely challenging and mentally stimulating as well as practical, teaching us the best way for companies to do things. In addition, there were endless opportunities to develop leadership skills and hone teamwork and communication skills -- softer skills that are often taken for granted.' source: Businessweek #7 IMD 2008 Rank: 7

Tuition & Fees: $82,488

Selectivity: 22 per cent

Pre-MBA Pay: $75,000

Post-MBA Pay: $124,700

Job Offers: 96 per cent

Students Rate the Program

Career Services: A+

Teaching: B

Recruiters Rate Graduates

Analytical Skills: A+

General Management Skills: A+ One Student's View

'IMD pushed me personally and academically as hard as I have ever been pushed -- and in the resulting chaos of a year, I learned more about myself than would ever have been possible in a 'normal' situation.' source: Businessweek #6 University of Western Ontario- Ivey School of Business #5 London Business School 2008 Rank: 5

Tuition & Fees: $78,842

Selectivity: 18 per cent

Pre-MBA Pay: NA

Post-MBA Pay: NA

Job Offers: NA

Students Rate the Program

Career Services: A

Teaching: B

Recruiters Rate Graduates

Analytical Skills: A+

General Management Skills: A+ One Student's View

'The MBA program offered me the opportunity to explore all my top career choices (investment banking, private equity, corporate finance, investment management, etc.). I was able to see these careers up close, either through internships or by talking to many alumni/classmates from the industry. Now I am fairly confident of my career/industry choice. Although there is still ambiguity in terms of where I will be in five years, I know which direction I am heading.' source: Businessweek #4 ESADE 2008 Rank: 4

Tuition & Fees: $68,000

Selectivity: 46 per cent

Pre-MBA Pay: $52,500

Post-MBA Pay: $82,000

Job Offers: 76 per cent

Students Rate the Program

Career Services: B

Teaching: C

Recruiters Rate Graduates

Analytical Skills: A+

General Management Skills: A One Student's View

'ESADE is a place where I learned the true meaning of teamwork. The program's strong group work methodology enabled me to learn vital coaching and conflict-management techniques that will surely be beneficial upon reintegrating into the workforce. The diversity of classmates added value to classroom learning. I had extremely positive experiences during my summer internship (where I received a post-grad offer) and my academic exchange program in Beijing, China. I explored all that ESADE offered, and it was a life-changing experience.' source: Businessweek #3 IE Business School 2008 Rank: 2

Tuition & Fees: $68,900

Selectivity: 33 per cent

Pre-MBA Pay: $62,000

Post-MBA Pay: $101,000

Job Offers: 89 per cent

Students Rate the Program

Career Services: A+

Teaching: A+

Recruiters Rate Graduates

Analytical Skills: A+

General Management Skills: A+ One Student's View

'IE Business School differentiates itself from other business schools. Both entrepreneurship and corporate social responsibility are alive throughout the program. Competition is certainly lower than at other B-schools, and friendship and openness are real. Many opportunities are given to students for international exchanges, internships, and venture development.' #2 Queens University School of Business 2008 Rank: 1

Tuition & Fees: $71,000

Selectivity: NA

Pre-MBA Pay: NA

Post-MBA Pay: $77,944

Job Offers: NA

Students Rate the Program

Career Services: A+

Teaching: A+

Recruiters Rate Graduates

Analytical Skills: B

General Management Skills: B One Student's View

'In an MBA program, I was looking for a brand name, networks for the future, great teachers, team learning, and development of leadership skills, apart from the usual business education. I got all of that and more. It is a life-changing experience, and the brand is recognised everywhere.' source: Businessweek #1 INSEAD 2008 Rank: 3

Tuition & Fees: $68,107

Selectivity: NA

Pre-MBA Pay: NA

Post-MBA Pay: $111,900

Job Offers: 86 per cent

Students Rate the Program

Career Services: A

Teaching: A

Recruiters Rate Graduates

Analytical Skills: A

General Management Skills: A One Student's View

'The international culture is amazing. As INSEAD is a one-year MBA, everything is more intense, such as work, experience, and relationships. Without a doubt the best year of my life.' source: Businessweek Check out Bloomberg Businessweek's original list: The Best International Business Schools 2010 >>

