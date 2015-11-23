15 Instagram tips and tricks everyone should know

Instagram is one of the most popular apps in the world, but many people still don’t know everything the app can do.

We’ve collected the best tips and tricks everyone should know, from how to take the best photos to navigating the Instagram app like a pro.

Send a post directly to someone.

Photo: Tech Insider

See Instagram’s suggested list of accounts you should follow.

Photo: Tech Insider

See a map of everywhere you’ve shared to Instagram from.

Photo: Tech Insider

Edit a caption or tag people in a photo after you’ve shared it.

Photo: Tech Insider

See every post you’ve ever liked.

Photo: Tech Insider

Tweak your notifications.

Photo: Tech Insider

Tap and hold on the app’s camera button to automatically select the most recent photo in your camera roll.

via GIPHY

Your photos don’t have to be square. They can be shared in portrait or landscape.

Photo: Tech Insider

Use other apps to edit your photos.

Photo: App Store

Famous Instagrammers love to use VSCO’s film-like filters before uploading to Instagram. Other popular photo editing app you should check out are Snapseed and SKRWT for editing.

If you are going to use an Instagram filter, adjust its intensity so your photo doesn’t look too edited.

via GIPHY

Create collages of photos with Layout, an app Instagram released earlier this year.

Photo: App Store

Get it in the App Store and on Google Play.

Slow down or speed up your videos and get rid of camera shakiness with Hyperlapse, another app from Instagram.

Get it in the App Store.

Boomerang, Instagram’s latest app, will turn your videos into mini animated GIFs for Instagram.

Get it in the App Store and on Google Play.

Use interesting angles when taking photos

“Most people see the world when they’re standing up,” Cole Rise, who has over 900,000 followers on Instagram, tells Tech Insider. “Look down or look up and see what you can do. Get down low on your belly.”

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom’s number one tip is that a good photo should show your unique, authentic perspective.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“I don’t see photos on Instagram as art,” he said during a recent interview. “They’re much more about communication.”

