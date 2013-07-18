The Best Images And GIFs From Baseball's All-Star Game

As frustrating as Major League Baseball’s All-Star game can be, it is still the best All-Star game going and last night was no exception.



From the mix-up during introductions to Prince Fielder’s reaction to hitting a triple, there were plenty of entertaining and memorable moments brought to us by the Mets, the city of New York, and Fox Sports.

On the next few pages we will take a look at our favourite images and GIFs.

Erin Andrews made her Fox debut during last year's All-Star game and she was back this year Well, this was a disturbing image during the pregame show Andrew McCutchen and Cliff Lee took much different approaches to hearing their names during introductions Bryce Harper's hair appeared to be even higher than it was during the Home Run Derby Ouch! Some players went with colourful shoes I wonder if Mets fans will recognise Matt Harvey now? A scary view of Steve Delabar's surgically repaired elbow and the tattoo he got to cover the scar The pitchers looked like they were waiting for the teacher to arrive The apple cut into the outfield grass was a nice touch Marc Anthony sang God Bless America Neil Diamond seems to be at all of the big baseball games these days Mo Rivera takes the mound at the All-Star game for one last time The reception for Rivera was amazing Both teams gave Rivera a standing ovation And as he walked off the field Rivera acknowledged the crowd Rivera was presented with a bat and a car for being named the All-Star game MVP And a really big hug from Bud Selig Fox then ended the night with a nice moment as Tim McCarver found out that his scorecard is going to the Hall of Fame

