The Best Images And GIFs From Baseball's All-Star Game

As frustrating as Major League Baseball’s All-Star game can be, it is still the best All-Star game going and last night was no exception.
From the mix-up during introductions to Prince Fielder’s reaction to hitting a triple, there were plenty of entertaining and memorable moments brought to us by the Mets, the city of New York, and Fox Sports.
On the next few pages we will take a look at our favourite images and GIFs.
Andrew McCutchen and Cliff Lee took much different approaches to hearing their names during introductions
