The best ice cream shop in every state

Foursquare user Elena S.Phoenix, Arizona’s Churn doesn’t just make its own ice cream, but its own pretzel cones, too.
It’s almost summer, and summer calls for ice cream.
With or without toppings, it’s the perfect treat to cool down on a hot afternoon.
Our friends at Foursquare helped us find the best place for ice cream in every state across the US, taking into account Foursquare users’ likes, saves, shares, tip sentiment, and more.
To create this list, Foursquare included the top-rated ice cream shop in each US state.
ALABAMA: Bruster's Ice Cream in Prattville makes a mean brownie sundae... but you can celebrate the ultimate occasion with an entire ice cream sundae cake, complete with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Just add candles.
ALASKA: Alaska may not be the first place you think of for ice cream, but Hot Licks, at Chena Pump Plaza in Fairbanks, is the first place Alaskans think of for ice cream. Customers rave about the pumpkin ice cream, and say that you can't tell the difference between regular and sugar-free flavours.
ARIZONA: If there's one place you want ice cream, it's in the southwestern heat of Phoenix. At Churn, the name says it all: It serves hand-churned batches of creamy scoops, ice cream sandwiches, and sundaes topped with toasted marshmallows.
ARKANSAS: Savvy locals in Fayetteville probably don't head to the bar for happy hour -- they head to MaggieMoo's, where treats are discounted on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CALIFORNIA: Gunther's Quality Ice Cream features a new specialty flavour every month, from eggnog in December to Bailey's Irish Cream in March. The Sacramento shop is also known for its sorbet-like fruit freezes, a combination of icy fruit flavours in a huge cup.
COLORADO: Sweet Action Ice Cream puts everything in its ice cream from Nerds candy to carrot cake to chia seeds. The Denver shop is also known for its creamy vegan varieties.
CONNECTICUT: Associated with the University of Connecticut, UConn Dairy Bar, in Storrs, has been producing its own ice cream with recipes that date back to the early 1900s. Some of the flavours, like Husky Tracks and Senior Scoop, have UConn connotations.
DELAWARE: Woodside Farm Creamery, right on the Delaware-Pennsylvania border in Hockessin, is -- where else? -- on Woodside Farm. The farm uses its own cows' milk to make and sell delicious ice cream right on the premises.
FLORIDA: Ice cream dreams come true at Dreamette. Old-fashioned splits, shakes, and soft-serve cups and cones are the favourite among customers at this Jacksonville shop.
GEORGIA: Folks rave about the salted caramel flavour at Morelli's Gourmet Ice Cream in Atlanta, which is the perfect blend of sweet and salty. Funkier flavours include jalapeño coconut and ginger lavender.
HAWAII: Sure, you can go for a regular scoop at Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts in Honolulu, but the shop specialises in mochi -- a Japanese treat of ice cream encased in a pillowy, rice flour dumpling. Bubbies is also known for its ice cream cakes.
IDAHO: Though Idaho is better known for its potatoes, Idaho Falls' Reed's Dairy makes a mark in the ice cream biz. Ice cream is made from the milk of the cows on-site, and is available to enjoy in the dairy store, to go, or at the drive-thru window.
ILLINOIS: Jarling's opened in Champaign in 1983 as a full-service soda fountain and desserts destination. The flavours are traditional, and the shop also specialises in waffles (with or without ice cream).
INDIANA: Indianapolis' BRICS, which stands for Broad Ripple Ice Cream Station, is famous for its hand-dipped ice cream and sundaes, with 40 flavours and a dozen toppings or more.
IOWA: Whitey's Ice Cream has multiple locations in Iowa, but the Davenport branch is a voted favourite, especially when it comes to ice cream shakes. People go nuts for the peanut butter shake -- with or without Oreos.
KANSAS: Leawood's fancy-sounding Glacé Artisan Ice Cream uses hormone-free milk in its natural ice cream. Try flavours like chocolate-covered potato chip or the funky goat cheese and cherry.
KENTUCKY: At Dairy Kastle in Louisville, everyone talks about the 'fat Elvis,' a decadent peanut butter and banana ice cream shake that would have made The King proud.
LOUISIANA: Creole Creamery in New Orleans is famous for its ice cream sandwiches, and the Tchoupitoulas sundae -- a monstrous eight-scoop, eight-topping sundae with whipped cream, cherries, and wafers whose finishers become immortalised in the shop's hall of fame.
MAINE: The state is famous for Gifford's, whose Maine-related flavours like moose tracks, lobster tracks, and blueberry reign supreme. Originating in Bangor, Gifford's Ice Cream is now available in pints all over the country.
MARYLAND: Located in Baltimore (aka 'Charm City'), the Charmery brings people 'happiness through ice cream.' Grab a cup or cone of Maryland mud, campfire s'mores, or chocolate cake batter and enjoy it on a walk around the Johns Hopkins campus.
MASSACHUSETTS: Once called 'the world's best ice cream' by The New York Times, Toscanini's has been churning out unusual, and unusually delicious, flavours from its Cambridge shop.
MICHIGAN: When at Ferndale sweets shop Treat Dreams, customers say to go for the Kooky Monster -- a blue vanilla ice cream with Oreo bits and chunks of cookie dough thrown in.
MINNESOTA: Izzy's Ice Cream Cafe in St. Paul embraces its Scandinavian heritage with flavours like 'Swedish garden party,' an elderflower ice cream with raspberry and gingersnaps, and 'Norwegian chai,' with flecks of cardamom toast.
MISSISSIPPI: Velvet Cream, also known as 'The Dip,' has always been a popular local hangout in Hernando. With dozens of flavours to choose from, Velvet Cream has exactly what you want, in a cup or cone.
MISSOURI: Ice cream parlor Fountain on Locust is 'the most photographed restaurant in St. Louis.' The art deco-style shop serves sundaes and splits for the kids, and ice cream martinis for the adults.
MONTANA: Named one of America's best places for ice cream by Food and Wine magazine and USA Today, among others, Missoula's Big Dipper ice cream lures in fans of the creamy cold dessert with huckleberry, cardamom, white mint Oreo, and a number of specialty flavours.
NEBRASKA: Vegan cinnamon, jalapeño cream cheese, and Japanese red bean are just a few of the unusual, yet delicious, flavours found at Ted & Wally's. The Omaha shop has been family owned and operated since the '80s.
NEVADA: Nothing beats the Las Vegas heat like a custom-made ice cream from Ice Pan. Pick your ice cream base, pick your mix-ins, and watch the staff whip up a delicious creation right before your eyes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: King Kone is a family favourite among residents of Merrimack. It's known for its sky-high soft-serve cones in your standard flavours as well as ones like cake batter, lemon lush, and peanut butter.
NEW JERSEY: Torico's is THE destination for ice cream in Jersey City. The shop uses its ice cream flavours to reflect the founder's love of the tropical tastes of Puerto Rico.
NEW MEXICO: Fans of Taos Cow, in Arroyo Seco, go nuts for the shop's Holstein sunset flavour, which features a strawberry ice cream base with three kinds of chocolate chunks -- white, milk, and dark -- swirled in.
NEW YORK: Ample Hills is Brooklyn's premiere ice creamery. With three locations in the borough, Ample Hills is known for fun flavours like 'ooey gooey butter cake,' 'chocolate milk and cookies,' and the ever popular 'salted crack caramel.'
NORTH CAROLINA: The Parlour started by selling its ice cream out of a converted school bus, which could be spotted all over the Triangle in Durham. Now The Parlour is a full-fledged brick and mortar business, selling the same, high-quality ice cream with its feet firmly planted on the ground.
NORTH DAKOTA: The ice cream at Cold Stone Creamery in Bismarck is made fresh in-store daily on a granite stone (hence the name). Choose from signature favourites like the birthday cake remix or the Oreo overload, or order what you want from scratch.
OHIO: Mitchells Homemade Ice Cream World Headquarters: a powerful name for a powerfully good ice cream shop. Cleveland flocks to Mitchells for milkshakes, cups, and cones of delicious frozen treats.
OKLAHOMA: Collinsville's Scoops & Grinds has the best 'iced and steamed coffees and creams' in the state. Hand-dipped cones in a variety of flavours, from blueberry muffin to Christmas mint to caramel apple pecan satisfy all who walk through the door.
OREGON: Salt & Straw is at the forefront of the 'farm-to-cone' revolution. The small, Portland-originating chain believes in fresh and local ingredients in gourmet combos, like dandelion sorbet with spring flowers, wildflower honey with ricotta walnut lace cookies.
PENNSYLVANIA: The Franklin Fountain brings back the authentic soda fountains of old-school Philadelphia. Folks from all over Philly come for sundaes, splits, cups, and cones at the beloved shop.
RHODE ISLAND: Brickley's Ice Cream makes all of its ice cream -- more than 50 classic flavours -- in-state. With locations in Narrangansett and Wakefield, Brickley's is a summer hot spot to cool down.
SOUTH CAROLINA: Hilton Head Ice Cream was the first 'micro-creamery' in the low country of Hilton Head Island. For the early '80s, when the shop opened, the flavours were revolutionary, and included Girl Scout cookie, mocha pecan, and bananas foster... and toppings are free.
SOUTH DAKOTA: The quaint Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe is a perfect fit for the ice cream lovers of Rapid City. With a different specialty flavour every day, in addition to ice cream sundaes and splits, Armadillos is a great place for an afternoon treat.
TENNESSEE: Bobbie's Dairy Dip in Nashville is king when it comes to the hand-dipped soft-serve cones. Try yours dipped in chocolate or a daily flavour, which in the past has included blue raspberry, peanut butter, and many others.
TEXAS: Texas' famous Amy's Ice Creams, which originated in Austin, now has locations in Houston and San Antonio. Amy's has seven standard flavours, and a roster of literally dozens of odd and unique flavours to pick from.
UTAH: The best ice cream in Utah actually comes from BYU Creamery in Provo -- yes, it's part of Brigham Young University, but it's not just limited to students. The shop, with multiple locations across campus, sells its ice cream in small cup, quart, half-gallon, and three-gallon batches.
VERMONT: No ice cream place says 'Vermont' more than the original Ben & Jerry's in Burlington. Take a factory tour and wind down with a scoop of one of Ben & Jerry's revolutionary flavours like Chunky Monkey, Cherry Garcia, or Phish Food.
VIRGINIA: Locals say the wait at Fredericksburg's own Carl's Ice Cream is worth it, no matter how long the line is. Try the unique maplenut sundae, perfect for spring, summer, fall, winter, and whenever.
WASHINGTON: Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream supports its community with more than just ice cream. The Seattle-based shop makes its interesting flavours like balsamic strawberry and earl grey with local, hormone-free milk, and frequently donates proceeds to local non-profits.
WASHINGTON, DC: Ice Cream Jubilee has the fun name to match the shop itself. Fresh, seasonal flavours like blueberry pie, caramel popcorn, and marionberry make their debuts among classics like chocolate hazelnut and fluffer nutter.
WEST VIRGINIA: Dairy Creme Corner, in Fairmont, is known for the avalanche -- an ice cream-and-topping-blended treat that folks say is better than the blizzard at Dairy Queen.
WISCONSIN: The family-friendly town of Stevens Point is best known for Belts' Soft Serve, which makes its own ice cream flurries. Try them in peanut butter cup, bananas foster, or with seasonal fruits for a delicious cool-down.
WYOMING: Jackson is a prime destination for snow and ice -- including ice cream. Moo's Gourmet Ice Cream is homemade and served in generous portions. On the side, and unrelatedly, the store also sells paintball guns.
