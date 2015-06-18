The best ice cream shop in every state

Foursquare user Elena S. Phoenix, Arizona’s Churn doesn’t just make its own ice cream, but its own pretzel cones, too.

It’s almost summer, and summer calls for ice cream.

With or without toppings, it’s the perfect treat to cool down on a hot afternoon.

Our friends at Foursquare helped us find the best place for ice cream in every state across the US, taking into account Foursquare users’ likes, saves, shares, tip sentiment, and more.

To create this list, Foursquare included the top-rated ice cream shop in each US state.

