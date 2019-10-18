The best ice-cream sandwiches in LA

Coolhaus was founded in 2008 by two women who wanted to make the best ice-cream sandwiches ever.

Over a decade later, they’re sold all over the country but still have their roots here in LA.

We took a trip to the Coolhaus factory to see how all the deliciousness is made.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Sydney: Here’s how LA’s best ice-cream sandwiches are made. Smells good in here. I’m eating some fresh ice cream, fresh chocolate-chip cookies. Coolhaus was founded in 2009 by partners Natasha Case and Freya Estreller. The pair loved the classic combo of homemade cookies and rich, creamy ice cream, but they couldn’t find the flavours or high-quality ice-cream pairings that they were looking for. So they decided to make it themselves.Natasha: I actually started out in architecture, and I think I was always looking for a way to make architecture more fun and accessible and not intimidating for people because that’s kind of one of my No. 1, you know, rules in life is things should be cooler because you can access them, not because they’re inaccessible. So I started to play around with different ways to do that, and I kind of came into the food angle by accident a bit, which is a professor of mine criticised a scale model I made in architecture studio, saying it looked like a layer cake. I was like, why is that bad? So I baked the next iteration of the model as a cake, and I had so much more fun doing it, and I could see that my peers were much more engaged, and that for me was like the light bulb. I’ve always just loved ice cream, and I love that there was a lot of potential to experiment with ice cream as your canvas. There’s so many different combinations of flavours, and swirls, and crunches. So I think that lent itself really well to doing something really new and different.

Sydney: The Coolhaus factory pumped out over 4 million pints and sandwiches in 2018, and the company has plans to grow even more in the coming year and beyond. The premium ice cream is made with 20% overrun, which refers to the amount of air that’s pumped into the ice cream. Without getting too technical, the lower the overrun, the less air in the ice cream, which leaves more room for the good stuff.

Oh, my God, this is fresh-off-the-line ice cream. Nothing tastes better than that. Sydney: Thank you so much for this gift.Natasha: Anytime, now we know why you decided to do this shoot. Oh, my God…Natasha: Isn’t that good?Sydney: It is…I feel like this is like a luxurious treat that not everybody gets to have.Natasha: So true, the freshness, and you can see all the vanilla bean specs if you really get in there.Sydney: Man.Natasha: It makes a big difference in flavour and texture.Sydney:It almost tastes like the best version of McDonald’s soft serve.Natasha: That was one of our goals because there’s a nostalgia and familiarity, but you elevate that, and that’s kind of what people want.Sydney: Oh, my God, it’s so what people want.

This is the Coolhaus shop.

I cannot wait to eat my weight in ice-cream sandwiches. We’re going to make some fresh. We’re going to try some packaged, so let’s go inside and see what they have got. I don’t know. They come in a package, but they look homemade. Ice cream is my No. 1 favourite thing. This cookie is so soft, and the ice cream is also really soft, which you don’t really see a lot of in prepackaged ice-cream, novelty treats. Usually they’re rock-hard, and you have to let them sit out for a while. But I pulled this out of the freezer not more than 30 seconds ago, and it’s soft. You can eat it right out of the freezer, which is just so wonderful. I don’t want to leave my ice cream on the counter and let it soften. I want it to just be soft, and that’s probably something due to the fact that it has a high fat content. It’s made with real ingredients. It’s not processed. This is the real deal, and you get a heavy amount of ice cream in this thing. This is not a skimpy amount of ice cream. This is a real, legit amount of ice cream. I think if I could compare it to anything, I’d compare it to an It’s-It, if anyone’s familiar with that. Maybe we can put it right here, or we can put it right here. Which I think should be the highest compliment you could possibly pay to an ice-cream sandwich. All right, we may have overstuffed this one. That’s OK. Fruity Pebbles, I forgot about Fruity Pebbles, idiot. I can’t remember the last time I had Fruity Pebbles, but it’s so good. All right, I am so full of ice cream. I think I might die. This has been the best day ever. I’m going to go and share this with people that deserve it.

It is?

Female staff: It’s made from a potato starch, so if you just want to pick it up with your hands and eat it, it’s less waste.

Sydney: You can eat this paper.

