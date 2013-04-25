Stunning Images Of The Universe From Hubble

The Hubble Telescope was launched 23 years ago today on April 24, 1990, earning its place as NASA’s longest-running space mission.
Since then, the school-bus sized telescope has been zooming around Earth at a speed of five miles per second and sending back images of the most distant stars and galaxies.
Although Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Telescope is on track to launch in 2018, Hubble will continue to beam back pictures that provide valuable information about how our universe was formed and how old it is.
More than 3,000 stars — some of which have never been seen in visible light — appear in this image of the Orion nebula.
The rotational centre of the Milky Way galaxy is called The Galactic centre, and there is strong evidence suggesting that it holds a supermassive black hole.
A large cluster of stars in a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way known as the Large Magellanic Cloud.
This is the most detailed image of the Crab Nebula, the remains of a giant star explosion recorded nearly 1,000 years ago by Chinese and Japanese astronomers.
Light from a stellar explosion three years earlier illuminates surrounding dust. This is called a light echo.
A view of the Carina Nebula that shows a region of star birth and death. This is one of the largest panoramic images ever taken with Hubble's cameras.
The jet from a black hole at the centre of a galaxy strikes the edge of another galaxy in this composite image.
A young cluster of stars (NGC 602) located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), a satellite galaxy to the Milky Way.
The Antennae Galaxies are a pair of interacting galaxies, located in the constellation Corvus, that are currently going through a phase of starburst.
The Omega Nebula aka the Swan Nebula, Checkmark Nebula, or Lobster Nebula, is considered one of the brightest and most massive star-forming regions of our galaxy.
