Stunning Images Of The Universe From Hubble

The Hubble Telescope was launched 23 years ago today on April 24, 1990, earning its place as NASA’s longest-running space mission.



Since then, the school-bus sized telescope has been zooming around Earth at a speed of five miles per second and sending back images of the most distant stars and galaxies.

Although Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Telescope is on track to launch in 2018, Hubble will continue to beam back pictures that provide valuable information about how our universe was formed and how old it is.

