If You Think Mars Pictures Are Cool, Check Out These Stunning Images Of The Universe

Kevin Smith, Dina Spector
Hubble

As NASA’s Curiosity rover continues to beam back unprecedented images of the Martian landscape, we are reminded of the countless celestial discoveries made by the space agency’s longest-running mission: the Hubble Telescope.  

The Hubble has been whipping around Earth at a speed of five miles per second since its launch in 1990.  

During its 22-year run, the school-bus-sized telescope has sent hundreds of thousands of images back to Earth that have given scientists a glimpse of the most distance stars and galaxies and helped to determine the age of the universe.  

The telescope has changed our understanding of the universe forever.  

Light from a stellar explosion three years earlier illuminates surrounding dust. This is called a light echo.

A tower of gas and dust rises within a cluster of stars known as the Eagle Nebula.

This is the most detailed image of the Crab Nebula, the remains of a giant star explosion recorded nearly 1,000 years ago by Chinese and Japanese astronomers.

A view of the Globular Cluster named NGC 6397.

A cluster of massive stars known as Hodge 301.

A tower of gas in the Carina Nebula.

The jet from a black hole at the centre of a galaxy strikes the edge of another galaxy in this composite image.

A large cluster of stars in a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way known as the Large Magellanic Cloud.

A view of the Carina Nebula that shows a region of star birth and death. This is one of the largest panoramic images ever taken with Hubble's cameras.

Knots of gas from a dying star.

Ultraviolet radiation is released by the large, blue star cluster on the left.

