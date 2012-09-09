If You Think Mars Pictures Are Cool, Check Out These Stunning Images Of The Universe

As NASA’s Curiosity rover continues to beam back unprecedented images of the Martian landscape, we are reminded of the countless celestial discoveries made by the space agency’s longest-running mission: the Hubble Telescope.

The Hubble has been whipping around Earth at a speed of five miles per second since its launch in 1990.

During its 22-year run, the school-bus-sized telescope has sent hundreds of thousands of images back to Earth that have given scientists a glimpse of the most distance stars and galaxies and helped to determine the age of the universe.

The telescope has changed our understanding of the universe forever.

