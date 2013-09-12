The 25 Best Hotels In India

India’s high-end hotels offer a level of unparalleled service and opulence.

TripAdvisor put together a list of the best hotels in India, based on reviews from millions of travellers as part of its 2013 Travellers’ Choice awards.

The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, which regularly ranks among the top hotels on “world’s best hotels” lists, took the top spot.

