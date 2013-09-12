The 25 Best Hotels In India

Jennifer Polland
The Oberoi UdaivilasOberoi HotelsOberoi Udaivilas

India’s high-end hotels offer a level of unparalleled service and opulence.

TripAdvisor put together a list of the best hotels in India, based on reviews from millions of travellers as part of its 2013 Travellers’ Choice awards.

The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, which regularly ranks among the top hotels on “world’s best hotels” lists, took the top spot.

#25 Taj Bengal Kolkata, Kolkata (Calcutta)

#24 Optus Sarovar Premiere, Gurgaon

#23 Trident, Udaipur

#22 The Imperial, New Delhi

#19 Vivanta by Taj - Malabar, Kochi (Cochin)

#17 The Oberoi, Gurgaon

#16 The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai (Bombay)

#12 The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla

#10 The Oberoi, Mumbai

#9 Vasundhara Sarovar Premiere, Cherthala, Alappuzha

#8 The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur

#7 The Leela Palace Udaipur, Udaipur

#6 Orange County Resorts Coorg, Karnataka State, Siddapura

#5 Leela Palace New Delhi, New Delhi

#2 Wildflower Hall, Shimla in the Himalayas, Mashobra

#1: The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

Now see where these hotels rank compared to the rest of the world.

