The 20 best hotels for business travellers, according to hospitality experts

Travelling for business can often be tiring and stressful, but staying at the right hotel can help ensure a better experience.
We asked hotel representatives to help us put together a list of the best places for business travellers to stay around the world.
These hotels feature full-service business centres, close proximity to central business districts, executive lounges, ample meeting spaces, and special amenities to keep you looking fresh and feeling relaxed.
From Hong Kong to San Francisco, here are 20 hotels to consider the next time you take a business trip.
The Hilton Anatole boasts more than 1,000 rooms, three different executive level floors, an on-site FedEx center, and over 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
Thanks to its location near Downtown Dallas, business travellers have easy access to and from the area's main attractions. The hotel also offers a variety of boardrooms that overlook the city skyline, so you can enjoy a gorgeous view while you get your work done.
Fairmont Pacific Rim is located in the heart of Vancouver's financial district, not far from the city's Convention Center.
Besides its six boardrooms and state-of-the-art-theatre, the hotel also offers iPads which guests can use to do everything from ordering 24-hour in-room dining to accessing more than 3,000 newspapers and magazines. President's Club members will also have access to luxury BMWs throughout the day.
Mix business with pleasure at the EPIC Hotel in downtown Miami. Guests can arrive by yacht to the hotel's private marina before being treated to rooms with their own private balconies.
Complimentary amenities include yoga mats in every room, free coffee and tea each morning, a nightly wine hour, and free newspapers. Additional amenities include same-day laundry services and a 24-hour valet.
The Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego is set in the heart of downtown San Diego, conveniently near the trolley, the Coronado ferry, and the Convention Center.
The hotel boasts free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, more than 300,000 square feet of event space, and more than 100,000 square feet of dedicated indoor meeting spaces. Thankfully, it's also close to the area's beaches, museums, a championship golf course, and the Gaslamp Quarter.
There's also a luxury salon on-site so that you can look refreshed and ready to go for your meetings.
Located in San Francisco's South of Market (SoMA) neighbourhood, the InterContinental San Francisco sits directly next to the Moscone West Convention Center. It's also not far from Union Square, upscale restaurants and bars, and tourist attractions.
Its Club Floor accommodations include amenities like a one-hour suit pressing, an unpacking service, and complimentary Wi-Fi access.
Hotel 1000 is located in the heart of downtown Seattle, near the business district, historic Pioneer Square, and attractions like Pike Place Market and the Seattle Art Museum.
Guests are treated to sparkling wine upon arrival. Additional amenities include daily car service and the option to have your luggage sent to the hotel ahead of time.
The hotel's virtual golf room lets you play a round of golf in 50 of the world's best courses.
The Orchard Hotel Singapore has packages that are specifically catered to business travellers.
Their Executive Club Deal includes a daily buffet breakfast, shoe-shining services, limo rental services, evening cocktails, and complimentary laundry.
Their 13 function rooms are also backed by a team of event planners and award-winning chefs who can ensure your next business meeting is a success.
As Hong Kong's oldest hotel, The Peninsula has mastered the art of luxury.
Guests arriving in BMWs or Rolls-Royces can enjoy a business center equipped with high-definition video conferencing and projection, surround-sound audio, video and lighting control, Samsung touch-screen display systems, and wireless microphones.
Its rooms also come equipped with a technology system that operates in 11 different languages.
Voted the number-one hotel in the US by Condé Nast Traveller readers last year, the Waldorf Astoria Chicago is located in the city's Gold Coast neighbourhood and includes spacious rooms with fireplaces, terraces, and marble bathrooms with soaking tubs.
With boardrooms that vary from the Fitzgerald -- an executive setting adorned in silk-covered walls and a drum chandelier -- to the Balsan Private Dining Room, where up to 30 guests can be treated to a private meal, the hotel's meeting spaces go well beyond the norm.
Opened in 1997 by former South African president Nelson Mandela, The Table Bay was designated one of the Leading Hotels of the World thanks to its impeccable service.
With amenities that range from airport transfers in luxury Wi-Fi-enabled vehicles to helicopter rides and personal shoppers, busy guests can ensure they will be attended to.
Several meeting and boardrooms have a personal chef on hand to cater your events.
Located in a serene and quite street in the heart of Knightsbridge, London, this hotel is near some of London's best restaurants and entertainment offerings.
Boasting 24-hour room service, high-speed Wi-Fi access, and a valet, the hotel also has several unique guest areas, ranging from an intimate library to a charming drawing room. The hotel can help cater meetings with a traditional afternoon tea in these guest spaces.
The W is located in Mexico City's Polanco neighbourhood, near several shops, galleries, and nightlife venues.
The Corner Suites come with their own bar, Bose Bluetooth speaker systems, multifunction bedside electronic panels, and lighting controls.
The hotel also has nine different meeting studios that can accommodate anywhere from 10 to 340 guests.
Located near Dupont Circle, The Carlyle offers easy access to everything from shops to hiking trails. Walk Score, which calculates the 'walkability' of a neighbourhood, found that the hotel has a score of 97 out of a possible 100.
Besides evening wine hours, complimentary coffee and tea, yoga mats, and a 24-hour fitness center, the hotel can also cater custom meals for business meetings.
The JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek is the area's only luxury hotel and holds a AAA Four-Diamond.
It's also home to the Antoine du Chez spa, where guests can get everything from massages to hair and makeup treatments by Denver's top celebrity stylists.
Inside the De L'Europe Amsterdam hotel, you'll find rooms that come with iPad and iPod docking stations, Bose surround-sound systems, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, and two Michelin-starred restaurants to choose from.
A cosy cigar lounge will help you unwind after a day of work.
The Camby is located in the financial district of Phoenix's Biltmore neighbourhood and is home to more than 20,000 square feet of meeting rooms and event spaces.
Their conference rooms are creatively thought-out, including one that's set up like a casual living room. Billiards and shuffleboard make for the ultimate laid-back business meeting.
The Copley Square Hotel has been operating in Boston's historic Back Bay neighbourhood since 1891.
Besides museums, parks, and landmarks, the hotel also sits near the Hynes Convention Center, the Boston Common, and the T's Green Line.
Amenities include nightly wine receptions, free coffee and tea throughout the day, same-day laundry services, overnight shoe shines, and a morning 'power hour' with free bottled water, granola bars, and jogging maps.
The Belmond Copacabana Palace is located minutes away from the city's business center, as well as its Ipanema and Leblon districts.
Guests can request airport transfers in luxury cars. The hotel's spa also features five different rooms with hair treatments, saunas, a fitness room, and a steam bath area.
Establishment Hotel is a 31-room luxury hotel located in the heart of Sydney's Central Business District, minutes from attractions like the Opera House and the Harbour.
A 24-hour concierge is on hand to assist with any needs, and visitors are free to explore any of the eight different bars the hotel has to offer.
When taking a business trip to Las Vegas, head to ARIA, where perks include a complimentary limo ride to and from the airport, a concierge on hand to assist with pre-arrival needs, and a private check-in lounge that will get you to your room quickly.
In-room technology allows guests to order room service, make dinner reservations, or control the lighting and climate with just the touch of a button.
The hotel also has its own express tram and rental cars that are available though Avis.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.