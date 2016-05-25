27 stunningly remote hotels that are worth the trip

If you’re in search of a trip that you can enjoy without the crowds, choosing the right hotel can make all of the difference.
While being in close proximity to cities brings you closer to tourist sites, it can also mean lots of people.
We’ve rounded up 27 of the world’s most remote hotels, which can offer luxurious touches and a more personal experience. While they may be more difficult to access, they’re set in stunning locations, like in the middle of a desert or atop a mountain.
From private suites in Belize’s rainforest to villas set on Abu Dhabi’s Empty Quarter, here are 27 incredible hotels you can book for the ultimate private getaway.
Belmond Hotel das Cataratas sits within Brazil's Iguazu National Park, just a short walk away from the iconic Iguazu Falls. The luxury hotel resembles a Portuguese colonial residence, with rooms that are adorned in colourful artwork and dark wood furnishings. Guests can also take advantage of activities like helicopter rides and jungle treks.
Belcampo Belize is set in a 12,000-acre nature reserve in Toledo, Belize. Set high up in the hills, the hotel has 16 private suites that come with tropical rainforest views, as well as various gardens and a farm from which it prepares daily food for guests. A private tram is also available to guests who want to go kayaking or canoeing.
Enchantment Resort sits at the doorway of Boynton Canyon, on 70 acres of natural terrain dotted with colourful rock formations. The luxury resort offers more than 100 complimentary activities each week, which range from hiking and biking to stargazing. Guests can also take advantage of its acclaimed 18-hole golf course that's nestled within the secluded canyon.
Explora Rapa Nui was built on a base of volcanic stones on Easter Island in Chile. The hotel is a paradise for nature lovers, who can meet with local guides to arrange daily excursions like volcano treks, horseback rides, and scuba dives. With only 30 rooms and stunning views of the Pacific, you'll be able to enjoy your trip in privacy.
Perched high in the Pindus Mountains of Greece, Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas is beloved by those looking for a private nature getaway. The hotel is a prime starting point for hikers, and it has both suites and villas for guests.
The Beresheet Hotel sits on the edge of cliffs that slope down into the Ramon Crater in the Negev desert of Israel. Covering roughly 12.5 acres, the hotel comprises 111 private villas that open to private pools or balconies with sweeping desert views.
Nestled in the middle of the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia, Canada, is the cosy and family-owned Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort. With nine cabins that have stunning views of the surrounding bay, the resort offers excursions like lunches atop glaciers and helicopter wilderness tours.
Sextantio Albergo Diffuso is located within the fortified medieval village of Santo Stefano di Sessanio, in the mountains of Abruzzo, Italy. The hotel aims to preserve the area's natural appeal, offering guests traditional regional delicacies and views of the countryside. Activities here include skiing, mountain picnics, local wine tastings, and truffle hunting.
Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, which is located in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, was originally created as a base for outdoor enthusiasts and alpinists more than 100 years ago. Today, the hotel, which sits surrounded by soaring mountains and the Victoria Glacier, allows visitors to do everything from skiing and ice skating in the winter to canoeing and mountain biking in the summer.
Tikchik Narrows Lodge, which was founded back in 1969, is located in the Bristol Bay region of Southwest Alaska, within the Wood-Tikchik State Park. The area is only accessible by float plane, but once guests arrive they can stay in cabins that overlook the nearby lake and the Kilbuck Mountains. The hotel is also known for offering guests plenty of fishing opportunities.
Mihir Garh is an exclusive nine-suite boutique hotel in the Thar Desert of India. Suites here include more than 1,700 square feet of private space, plunge pools, personal courtyards, and terraces. They also have a top-notch equestrian program, and you can have a picnic near the region's many small lakes.
Located about an hour from Iceland's capital of Reykjavik is the ION Luxury Adventure Hotel, where adventurous travellers embark to experience views of the Northern Lights, go trekking across glaciers, and try fly-fishing in icy rivers. The hotel is located near the 'Golden Circle' route and Thingvellir National Park, making it a great starting point for exploring Iceland's landscapes.
The Wickaninnish Inn is located in Tofino, on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. Guests here have direct access to Chesterman Beach, as well as panoramic ocean views from every room. From here, visitors can explore the unspoiled natural paradise Tofino has to offer, or enjoy incredibly fresh seafood at the hotel's The Pointe Restaurant.
Surrounded by impressive mountain scenery that includes a total of 29 peaks, 3100 Kulmhotel Gornergrat takes advantage of some of Switzerland's most impressive alpine outlooks. Located at an elevation of more than 10,000 feet, the hotel is also a prime location for stargazing.
Situated at the gateway to the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia, Longitude 131° offers travellers impeccable views and a glamorous camping experience. There are 15 luxury tents that sit nestled atop rust-red dunes, with floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive balconies.
The Tschuggen Grand Hotel in Arosa, Switzerland, sits within the breathtaking mountain scenery of Graubünden. Guests here have ski-in/ski-out access to hundreds of miles of ski runs, in addition to swanky perks like a fondue dinner in an igloo and golfing on one of the highest courses in Europe.
The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is located on its own private island surrounded by the Indian Ocean. Guests are transported here via seaplane, where they can retreat to their aquatic villas or enjoy a meal at the hotel's underwater restaurant.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort is located in the Finnish Lapland, 250 kilometers north of the Arctic in Saariselkä, Finland. Set at the edge of wilderness near Urho Kekkonen National Park, the hotel has glass igloos from which you can observe the Northern Lights. There are also log cabins, snow igloos, suites, and even a traditional home that's almost a century old.
Nayara Hotel Spa & Gardens is hidden within Arenal Volcano National Park in Costa Rica. The hotel has casitas, suites, and villas that come with rainforest views, private gardens with rain showers, and terraces with private hot tubs. The spa sits perched on a cliff overlooking the forest, and guests can enjoy activities like zip-lining and canyon tours.
Hotel Everest View, which is hidden on a ridge in Sagarmatha National Park in Nepal, is listed as the world's highest-altitude hotel by the Guinness Book of World Records. The hotel offers 360-degree views of the area's peaks, as well as views of Mount Everest from every room.
Jade Mountain rises above the Anse Chastanet Resort on St. Lucia's Caribbean coastline. Rooms here include infinity pools that open up to stunning views of St. Lucia's mountains, and guests can easily access two nearby beaches by foot or by shuttle.
Located midway along the east coast of Tasmania in Australia, Saffire Freycinet is a haven for those who enjoy pristine beaches, secluded bays, and stunning mountain scenery. Choose between luxury suites or private pavilions that come with their own plunge pools and personal chefs, and embark on winery excursions, oyster farm visits, or canoeing adventures.
A remote resort hidden in the canyons of the Grand Circle in Utah, Amangiri is a celebrity favourite thanks to its secluded location. Within easy reach of the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, and Monument Valley, there's plenty for travellers to explore, including adventures like hot-air balloon flights and climbing trips.
The Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort is located in Abu Dhabi's Empty Quarter, which is the largest uninterrupted sand desert in the world. Visitors can try camel rides over the desert dunes, archery lessons, and sunrise desert walks. There are four dining venues to choose from, as well as private plunge pools that have sweeping views.
The Skylodge Adventure Suites by Natura Vive allow you to sleep in a transparent capsule atop a mountain in Peru's Sacred Valley. Those wanting to experience the unique 'suites' will need to be willing to climb, but once they do, they will be treated to incredible views of the Sacred Valley from an elevation of 1,200 feet.
The Belmond Sanctuary Lodge is located adjacent to the ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu in Peru, giving visitors the chance to access the iconic landmark when most of the day's visitors have left. Guests can get views across Machu Picchu from several of the hotel's rooms and gardens. Expect a menu of Peruvian cuisine made fresh with produce grown on the lodge's plot.
Stay at Explora Patagonia while you explore the glaciers, lakes, and mountains of Torres del Paine National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the heart of Patagonia, Chile. Located in the center of the park on the shores of Lake Pehoé, the hotel offers over 50 different activities for travellers to enjoy.
