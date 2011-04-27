The 5 Best Hotels With Free Wi-Fi Internet Access

Photo: HotelChatter

Chances are, you are probably reading our seventh annual WiFi Report right now on your iPad.Or your iPhone. Or your Blackberry, Droid, Kindle or Galaxy Tablet, if anyone actually uses those.



Much like mobile phones have practically put land lines out of business, mobile devices are fast changing the way we sign onto the web when we’re on the go. And that includes when we’re staying in hotels.

While the hardware we carry into hotel rooms is changing seemingly from one month to the next, our demands free and reliable WiFi have not wavered a bit. And as more and more of us start to travel with mobile phones, laptops and tablets, the call for free WiFi is more urgent than ever.

Yet hotels around the world, especially those luxury ones, are still charging daily rates of $10 or more for WiFi. Worse, some are even double-dinging us for our mobile devices.

This leaves guests the choice of navigating the always, ever-changing WiFi fees at mid and high-end hotels, or spending the night at budget places just for the internet.

So you better know the lay of the free hotel WiFi land before you book your room. After all, the one thing we can do as loyal, frequent hotel guests is vote “free WiFi” with our credit cards.

Once again, we’ve broken down the Hotel WiFi landscape into Best Hotels and Worst Hotels.

This post originally appeared in HotelChatter

#5 The Budget Brands Everyone has secret relationships that they hide away from friends and family but when times are rough and money's tight, these brands practically spoil us with their free breakfast, free parking and free WiFi. Holiday Inn, Best Western, Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and many others, we do appreciate all that you've done for us over the years. And thanks to several brand renovations like Holiday Inn's new 'social hubs,' Courtyard's new lobbies and even Sleep Inn's new brightly coloured rooms, we're ready to go public with our once secret love affair. #4 Fairmont Hotels Usually, Fairmont Hotels and their luxury rooms are way out of our league but every so often we like to pretend that we could stay at Fairmonts forever. That is until we get the check-out bill. But because Fairmont's Presidents Circle loyalty program offers WiFi for its members and is free to join, WiFi is one less charge to worry about. And you know what they say--it is better to have joined a loyalty program for the free WiFi, then to never have joined the program at all. #3 Aloft Hotels There's not much we look for in a one-night stand except for a comfy bed, clean rooms...and free WiFi. The stylish budget brand from Starwood is perfect for the tech-connected road warrior hitting the office parks during the week or for the jet setting traveller who would rather pay for a hotel room for six hours than sleep on a plastic chair in the airport. Aloft originally started out in random suburbs across the U.S. but is now opening in way cooler cities around the world. Don't forget to grab some Bliss toiletries before you sneak out in the morning. #2 Kimpton Hotels We've been hitting up Kimptons for nearly a decade now and even though we had a lover's spat when they started charging for WiFi in 2006, like any couple determined to make it, we compromised--by joining the Kimpton InTouch loyalty program. Since WiFi is complimentary for members and since it's free to join, the WiFi is essentially free. We're about ready to put a ring on it. #1 Hotel Indigo Hotel Indigo is like the hotel version of a perfect date--the inside is just as beautiful as their online profile indicates, they care about the environment and what's going on in the neighbourhood, they appreciate a fine wine and some good food and you walk away wanting to see them again. They also don't charge you for WiFi. In the past two years, Hotel Indigo, part of the InterContinental Hotel Group, has been rapidly expanding across the U.S. and abroad, taking their brand standard of free WiFi with them. And unlike other village bicycles, we don't mind if everyone gets a ride. Who else offers free Wi-Fi?? Check out HotelChatter's list of every hotel that offers free Wi-Fi. Now check out some nasty hotels Click here to see gross photos of the dirtiest hotels in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.