The Best Hotel In Every State

From an eco-friendly treehouse resort in California to the historic Carlyle Hotel in New York, here are the best hotels in every US state.
We found these hotels by looking at expert reviews, local recommendations, and our own list of the Best Hotels In America.
Did we get your state right? Let us know in the comments.
Established on the site of a military headquarter set up by Andrew Jackson during the war of 1812, the hotel is a aptly named the Battle House.
The hotel has plenty of amenities including Mobile's only four diamond restaurant, a full salon, and eight treatment rooms.
The Hotel Alyeska is located on the Chugach Mountain Range in the resort town of Girdwood.
Surrounded by the mountains, hanging glaciers, and spectacular ocean views, the hotel offers luxurious accommodations in the wilderness of Alaska.
The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is located in the Sonoran Desert and has a world-class spa and a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course.
Surrounded by the Saguaro forest, the hotel sits on land once inhabited by the indigenous Hohokam people.
Called 'the front porch of Little Rock,' the Capital Hotel has been a luxury hotel since it opened in 1870. Capital Hotel is known for its Southern hospitality and home-away-from-home feel.
This eco-friendly treehouse resort is perched high atop the cliffs of Big Sur. Located 1,200 feet above sea-level, Post Ranch Inn is a private getaway that offers stunning ocean and mountain views.
The Sebastian is a boutique hotel and residence club in the heart of Vail Village.
Paired with the breathtaking backdrop of Vail, the Sebastian mixes high mountain comfort with a boutique style.
The Mayflower Grace is a country retreat atop 58 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and woodlands in Washington.
The 30-room luxury hotel is a member of the Relais & Châteaux association of world's finest hoteliers, chefs, and restaurateurs.
Built in 1913, the twelve-story Italian Renaissance hotel was one of the best hotels of America's Gilded Age.
The Hotel du Pont recently spent $US40 million on restorations to help return the hotel to its original grandeur.
Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is located on a 5-acre island three miles offshore from Little Torch Key.
The hotel offers complete seclusion as it is only accessible by boat or seaplane, has no TVs, and cell phones are highly discouraged in public areas.
The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club has three championship golf courses, and is often called a, 'golfer's paradise.' It also offers first-rate tennis and equestrian facilities.
Located on St. Simons Island, The Lodge has 40 secluded guest rooms.
The hotel ranked No. 1 on our list of Best Hotels In America.
The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu offers a traditional Hawaiian design on a private beach in Kailua-Kona.
The hotel is ranked No. 5 on Business Insider's list of Best Hotels In America.
The Coeur d'Alene is a lakeside resort with stunning views. The resort is known for its incredible golf courses, most notably the 14th hole floating green.
Designed by famed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, the Langham is decorated with stunning marble walls and elegant hanging glass baubles.
The Langham is ranked No. 8 on our list of best hotels in America.
Built in 1902, the West Baden Springs Hotel is known for its incredible domed atrium. 243 rooms circle the dome, and balcony rooms provide a panoramic view of the atrium.
The hotel was called an 'Eighth Wonder of the World' when it opened.
Built in 1915, The Hotel Blackhawk just went through a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Mixing Italian Renaissance with Art Deco elements, the historic hotel is attempting to embrace the glory of its past with a renewed spirit.
Located in the heart of Wichita, this boutique hotel is designed with French inspired colours and rich fabrics.
The hotel even offers complimentary luxury car service to and from the airport.
One of the most popular hotels come Derby time, The Seelbach Hilton has been regarded as one of the finest hotels in the US.
F. Scott Fitzgerald even took inspiration from the Seelbach for the Great Gatsby, and used the hotel as the backdrop for Tom and Daisy Buchanan's wedding.
The Windsor Court Hotel in the heart of New Orleans' downtown is known for its extensive art collection. Most of the collection is of British origin, with an emphasis on Windsor Castle and the life of the British royal family. The hotel is also located just a short walk from the French Quarter.
The rooms are decorated with classic English-style decor and upscale amenities.
Spread across 60 acres, Hidden Pond offers suite-like bungalows and two-bedroom cottages in the forest.
The resort offers daily morning yoga, use of complimentary beach cruisers (as Goose Rocks Beach is close by), a restaurant that uses ingredients from the hotel's organic farm, and nightly bonfires. The hotel even has a spa in a treehouse overlooking the forest.
Hidden Pond is closed November through April for the off-season.
Rooms in Bungalow from $US800 per night; rooms in Cottage from $US1,325 per night.
Located in a colonial mansion, the Inn at Perry Cabin sits right on the waters of Maryland's Eastern shore.
Guests can relax in the hotel's Linden Spa, an infinity pool, pristine gardens, and greenhouses.
The XV Beacon is a boutique Boston hotel in the landmark Beaux Arts building of Beacon Hill.
The XV offers plenty of luxe accommodations like a private wine cellar, stylish New England décor, a free in-house Lexus car service, and a rooftop garden.
It ranked No. 17 on our list of best hotels in America.
Amyway Grand Plaza is luxury historic hotel in Grand Rapids.
The hotel is known for its magnificent 29-story Glass Tower, where the Tower Luxury Suites are located.
Loews Minneapolis, formerly Graves 601 Hotel Wyndham Grand, is located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis.
The hotel has 251 modern rooms that are equipped with etched-glass headboards and maple wood accents.
Right on the shores of Table Rock Lake on 500 acres of the Mark Twain National Forest, Stonewater Cove offers an upscale outdoor experience. The hotel has everything from relaxing spa treatments to ATV rides through the forest.
Nestled in Montana's Big Sky Country, Triple Creek Ranch has an elegant yet rustic charm. Guests can stay in suites or cottages and explore the surrounding wilderness hiking, biking, skiing, and horseback riding.
It ranked No. 4 on our Best Hotels in America list and No. 24 on our world list.
The Hotel Deco XV is one of only two luxury boutique properties in Nebraska deemed a Preferred AAA Four-Diamond property. The downtown Omaha hotel is next to the historic Old Market dining and arts and entertainment district.
The serene Asian-inspired decor of the Mandarin Oriental removes hotel guests from the hustle of the Las Vegas strip. The hotel has everything for the ultimate Vegas experience but is also great for a romantic getaway.
It ranked No. 14 on our Best Hotels in America list.
The quintessential New England inn has a covered bridge leading up to the property and huge wrap-around porch overlooking the New Hampshire mountains.
Guests can enjoy outdoor activities like hiking and skiing or spend the day in the spa getting pampered.
Built in 1879 the historic Virginia Hotel & Cottages are a block and a half away from the Jersey shore. Stay in the hotel or if you have a larger group rent one of the hotel-owned cottages.
The owners of The Inn of Five Graces are importers of exotic antiques, rugs, textiles and architectural elements, which are used throughout the adobe-housed hotel, mixing eastern influences with New Mexican culture.
Located in New York City's Upper East Side, the glamorous and historic Carlyle Hotel has hosted US President JFK, as well as royalty, including Her Royal Highness, the late Diana Princess of Wales, and Prince William and Duchess Kate.
Sitting on a plateau in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, this European-style hotel has a sprawling layout that centres around an outdoor patio with a double-sided fire place pool.
Guests can walk to Highlands' downtown area for folk music and boutique shopping.
Formerly the Arbuckle Lodge, the homey AmericInn is right in Fargo's downtown area, near great shops and restaurants. The hotel has complimentary breakfast every morning and appetizers in the afternoon.
The Cincinnati hotel is a modern boutique hotel and museum with art installations throughout the hotel's public spaces. It also is a cultural civic center.
It ranked No. 3 on our Best Hotels in America list and No. 21 on our world list.
The Echo Canyon Spa Resort is a relaxing escape, whether you want a romantic getaway or ladies' weekend. Get pampered at the spa and then dine at the five-star Baron of Beef restaurant.
Less than an hour outside of Portland, The Allison Inn & Spa has beautiful landscaped gardens, mountain views, and is surrounded by 0ver 200 wineries.
The Pennsylvania resort sits on over 2,000 acres of land used for golf, wildlife watching, hiking, snow sports, and hunting excursions.
The beachy yet sophisticated Ocean House opened in 1868 right after the Civil War and served as a summer retreat for America's aristocrats.
The historic building was condemned in 2003 but reopened in 2010 fully restored. The hotel is known for its sunny yellow facade and its views of the Atlantic.
It ranked No. 7 on our list of the best American hotels.
The Inn at Palmetto Bluff is a collection of southern-style suites, cottages, and vacation homes settled in between South Carolina forests and waterfront.
Take in over 32 miles of waterfront on the resort's 60-ft. antique yacht or go horseback riding on over 15 miles of trails.
It ranked No. 2 on our America list and No. 7 on our world list.
The State Game Lodge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and has hosted US Presidents Coolidge and Eisenhower. The hotel is known for its Buffalo Safari Jeep Tours.
Located in downtown Nashville, The Hermitage Hotel is dedicated to preserving the traditions and hospitality of southern culture. The hotel sources most of its food, furnishings, and amenities from Tennessee farms and artisans.
Surrounded by the ancient oaks and hills of Balcones Canyonlands Preserve, Travaasa resort is inspired by its beautiful surroundings.
As Texas's 'most active destination resort and spa,' Travaasa offers all inclusive guided adventures, culinary classes, cultural encounters, healing spa treatments, and fitness and wellness workshops.
The intimate Twin Farms has a camp-like feel to it with a sprawling property, rustic accommodations, and outdoor activities from fly fishing to snowshoeing.
It ranked No. 20 on our Best Hotels in America list.
Primland sits in the Blue Ridge mountains and has its own golf course and observatory for excellent stargazing. Guests have lots of accommodation options including tree house lodging for the ultimate glamping experience.
The Willows Lodge is a calming spa retreat right in Washington's wine country. Explore nearby vineyards, soak in the outdoor spa tub, or enjoy a glass of local wine in the garden.
Built in the 1920s The Hay-Adams Hotel is right in the heart of DC with views of the White House and Lafayette Square. The hotel is minutes from the the National Mall and Washington Monument.
The National Historic landmark opened in 1778 and sits on 10,000 sprawling acres. The hotel exudes southern charm and has 700 guest rooms with views of the Allegheny Mountains.
The American Club Resort is home to the best golf course in the state, Whistling Straits. The hotel has nine restaurants, boutique shops, and the five-start Kohler Waters Spa.
Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, the Amangani Resort is near some of the best skiing in the country. But this luxury resort is gorgeous year-round.
Guests can enjoy incredible views over the whole mountain range at Teton National Park from their rooms or from the public areas. The free hotel shuttle brings guests to ski at Teton Village, where the hotel has its own private lounge for guests at the base of the mountain.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.