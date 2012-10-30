The Best Hotel Coffee Bars In America

Photo: Oyster.com
We Americans love our coffee. After all, the average adult guzzles around 70 gallons of coffee a year – and spends over $1,000 annually on morning doses of caffeine.While the habit can be hard on your wallet, the health benefits of consuming coffee are numerous: Research shows it can reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and heart disease.
And particularly for business travellers who need to work through the night and then impress clients the next morning – all while recovering from jet lag – a ready cup of Joe is essential.
We’ve found five of the best hotel coffee bars across the states so you can get that jolt you need without having to leave your hotel.
A popular business hotel -- with amenities such as a full-service FedEx business centre and modern meeting rooms -- the Grand Hyatt San Antonio also features Perks Coffee, a cute coffee-bar-meets-convenience-store.
Along with coffee, Perks serves up tasty pastries and prepackaged sandwiches and salads, and best of all, it's open around the clock so you can work through the night.
If eastside convenience is what you're looking for, the Marriott Courtyard Seattle Bellevue is a solid choice.
And it delivers caffeine convenience as well: The hotel features an on-site Starbucks, so when you're on-the-go you can simply head downstairs and order up your daily latte or buy a pre-wrapped sandwich.
Numerous other hotels are home to Starbucks cafes, such as the Eden Roc and the InterContinental in Miami.
It's fitting that the hipster Ace Hotel NY is home to the first Stumptown Coffee on the East Coast.
The Portland-based organic, fair trade coffee shop and roaster attracts guests and locals, but guests get the extra perk of having Stumpton coffee available 24 hours a day on the room service menu.
The Fairmont San Francisco combines the history, cachet, and décor of a turn-of-the-20th-century grand old dame with the amenities, technology, and corporate-dominated clientele of a large chain property.
But the iconic hotel has seen its fair share of celebrities as well -- including Katie Holmes, President Obama, Harrison Ford, and Courtney Cox -- and its quaint Caffe Cento is a nice spot to keep your eyes peeled for celebs. Plus, you can enjoy your coffee and pastry al fresco at the coffee bar's outdoor tables.
