The Best Hotel Coffee Bars In America

Photo: Oyster.com

We Americans love our coffee. After all, the average adult guzzles around 70 gallons of coffee a year – and spends over $1,000 annually on morning doses of caffeine.While the habit can be hard on your wallet, the health benefits of consuming coffee are numerous: Research shows it can reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and heart disease.



And particularly for business travellers who need to work through the night and then impress clients the next morning – all while recovering from jet lag – a ready cup of Joe is essential.

We’ve found five of the best hotel coffee bars across the states so you can get that jolt you need without having to leave your hotel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.