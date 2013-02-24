24 Ultimate Home theatres You Can Buy Right Now

Photo: Estately
Going to the movie theatre is an activity that Americans have enjoyed for over a hundred years.But sometimes it is easier to stay home than to wait in line at a crowded theatre.
Those who prefer to stay in — and could afford it — have built some spectacular home cinemas.
Our friends at Estately.com have helped us find some of the best home theatres in homes that are currently for sale around the U.S.
We like the Greco-Roman inspiration in this theatre. The home in Atlanta, Georgia, is listed for $7 million.
Lots of leather in this theatre in a Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. property that's on sale for $3.8 million.
This Ellison Bay, Wisconsin home, on the market for $8.75 million, gives a nod to the golden days of Hollywood.
Cozy up on the couch in the theatre of this Thousand Oaks, Calif., home, listed for $14.995 million.
This is an unconventional theatre colour scheme. The home, in Atlanta, is listed for $4.999 million.
If you're in the market for an old-school theatre, check out this $7.695 million Irvine, Calif. home.
Who wants to watch a movie when you can gaze at the ceiling of this theatre, in a $5.9 million Fort Lauderdale mansion?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.