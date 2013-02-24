24 Ultimate Home theatres You Can Buy Right Now

Max Rosenberg
home theatre

Photo: Estately

Going to the movie theatre is an activity that Americans have enjoyed for over a hundred years.But sometimes it is easier to stay home than to wait in line at a crowded theatre.

Those who prefer to stay in — and could afford it — have built some spectacular home cinemas.

Our friends at Estately.com have helped us find some of the best home theatres in homes that are currently for sale around the U.S.

Oscar statues about at this house in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., on the market for $22.5 million.

Click here to see the listing.

This $10.88 million Orange County, Calif. home has a theatre with plush seats.

Click here to see the listing.

More Oscar paraphernalia in the theatre of this $5.9 million home in Houston, Texas.

Click here to see the listing.

We like the Greco-Roman inspiration in this theatre. The home in Atlanta, Georgia, is listed for $7 million.

Click here to see the listing.

Are those throw blankets alive? This Beverly Hills, Calif. home is on the market for $58 million.

Click here to see the listing.

This theatre in a $4.75 million Fort Lauderdale home is done in royal tones.

Click here to see the listing.

Lots of leather in this theatre in a Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. property that's on sale for $3.8 million.

Click here to see the listing.

These seats don't look too comfortable. This LA home is listed for $6.995 million.

Click here to see the listing.

Lavis decor in this $10.75 million Miami in-home theatre.

Click here to see the listing.

The theatre in this $7.9 million Rancho Mirage, Calif. home is in need of a makeover.

Click here to see the listing.

Dine while you watch movies in the theatre of this Atlanta, Ga., on sale for $4.9 million.

Click here to see the listing.

In Temecula, Calif., buy a home with a theatre for a relative bargain, just $799,000.

Click here to see the listing.

The theatre in this $7 million LA mansion takes a different approach to seating.

Click here to see the listing.

The seating in this $4.5 million Houston home resembles an IMAX theatre.

Click here to see the listing.

This Ellison Bay, Wisconsin home, on the market for $8.75 million, gives a nod to the golden days of Hollywood.

Click here to see the listing.

There's an odd seat setup in this home theatre, in a $4.995 million Lutz, Fla. mansion.

Click here to see the listing.

Cozy up on the couch in the theatre of this Thousand Oaks, Calif., home, listed for $14.995 million.

Click here to see the listing.

This is an unconventional theatre colour scheme. The home, in Atlanta, is listed for $4.999 million.

Click here to see the listing.

If you're in the market for an old-school theatre, check out this $7.695 million Irvine, Calif. home.

Click here to see the listing.

Some mod lighting in this Alpharetta, Ga. home, listed for $8.499 million.

Click here to see the listing.

These gigantic armchairs look perfect for a nap. This Austin, Tex. home is on sale for $15 million.

Click here to see the listing.

This $26.5 million Beverly Hills mansion comes with a classic home theatre.

Click here to see the listing.

Throw an Oscars party in the theatre of this Newport Beach, Calif. home, listed for $16.9 million.

Click here to see the listing.

Who wants to watch a movie when you can gaze at the ceiling of this theatre, in a $5.9 million Fort Lauderdale mansion?

Click here to see the listing.

Prefer a tricked-out man cave?

15 Ultimate Man Caves You Can Buy Right Now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.