The best high-paying job in every state in 2017

Want a high-paying job with great prospects? Your best bet may be to pursue a job in healthcare.

According to US News & World Report’s 2017 Best Jobs rankings — which determines the best occupations in the US based on median salary, employment rate, growth, job prospects, stress level, and work-life balance — many of the best, high-paying jobs out there are in the medical field. In fact, the 11 highest-paying occupations in the US that rank as some of the best jobs out there are in healthcare, with anesthesiologists, surgeons, and oral and maxillofacial surgeons topping the list.

On a more local level, a job in the medical field is the highest-paying in all 50 states, with each job bringing in a national average salary of well over $100,000 a year, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Check out the map below to find out which of US News’ best jobs pays the most in your state:

