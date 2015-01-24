RANKED: The Best Health Care In Europe

Numbeo Each country’s healthcare system ranked. The greener the tint, the better the healthcare.

France has the best health care in Europe, according to research from independent survey centre Numbeo.

The company, founded in Serbia five years ago, periodically releases its rankings in health care services and other polls, analysing data such as skills and competence of staff, speed, equipment, and cost.

Numbeo is headed by Mladen Adamovic, a software engineer who worked for Google, Sungard, and Troxo. He founded Numbeo in 2009.

The website boasts “the biggest database of user contributed data about cities,” according to Adamovic’s LinkedIn page.

The local data is combined in a unique Health Care Index, which gives a single measure of the state of each country’s health system.

France topped the European rankings scoring with 82.58. Macedonia scored at the bottom with 35.12. The United Kingdom scored 73.88, making it the 12-ranked country on the list. British healthcare is ahead of Spain’s, Switzerland’s, and Finland’s health systems, but lags behind Turkey and Cyprus, among other countries.

According to the BBC, reform in Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has become a major focus ahead of this year’s general election. A report published on Oct. 23 warned that the health service in England could face a £30 billion annual shortfall by 2020.

Worldwide, Japan had the best score with 87.07. Bahrain and Taiwan precede France on the global ranking.

Here is Numbeo’s full European ranking:

