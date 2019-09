The general consensus is that Googe’s (GOOG) email-killer Wave is “impressive” but “useless.”

Well, we’re not sure that last criticism can stand anymore. Because, whoah, check out what this guy did with Wave and a scene from Pulp Fiction:



