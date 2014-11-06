The Best Golf Course In Every US State

Golf is a lifelong sport that takes a lot of patience, discipline, and practice. So for the pros and enthusiasts out there, we’ve gathered the best golf course in each state across the US.
We looked to golf experts Golf.com, Golf Digest, Golfweek, and Golf Course Gurus to ensure we picked the very best. From Mt. McKinley in Anchorage, Alaska, to the shores of Juno Beach, Florida, here is the top golf course in every state.
Course owner Hall Thompson enlisted Jack Nicklaus to help him design a championship-calibre course in the mid-'70s, which resulted in the Shoal Creek Golf Club. The course has hosted two PGA Championships and will host the Regions Tradition on the Champions Tour through 2015.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/545150456bb3f7b643258e61-1200-800/shoal%20creek%20club-1.jpg' alt='Shoal creek club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Shoal Creek Club
The Anchorage Golf Course, designed by Bill Newcomb, offers breathtaking views of Mount McKinley, Chugach Mountain Range, Cook Inlet, and the Anchorage city skyline. Golfers can experience the area's natural wildlife with sightings of moose, foxes, and waterfowl.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5451513aecad048923e880c1-1200-900/anchorage%20golf%20course.jpg' alt='Anchorage golf course' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Anchorage Golf Course
The members-only Estancia Club hosts the best golf course in the Grand Canyon State. The championship course was designed by Tom Fazio, who was named the Best Modern Day Golf Course Architect three times by Golf Digest.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/545150dfeab8ea04304beed5-1200-900/estancia%20golf%20club-1.jpg' alt='Estancia golf club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Also designed by Tom Fazio, The Alotian Club sits along Lake Maumelle in the town of Roland. The course was designed similarly to that of the Augusta National golf course in Georgia.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5445765ceab8ea652310fec7-1200-900/the%20alotian%20club-1.jpg' alt='The Alotian Club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Google Maps
The course at the Country Club at Castle Pines was designed by Jack Nicklaus and sits 6,630 feet above sea level. Golfers can take in sweeping views of the Colorado Front Range.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5451526eeab8ea31304beedc-1200-900/the%20country%20club%20at%20castle%20pines-1.jpg' alt='The country club at castle pines' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: The Country Club at Castle Pines
The South Course at Wilmington Country Club was designed by renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones and has hosted a number of amateur USGA Championships. Wilmington Country Club also has a shorter North Course.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/545152cc6bb3f70b4f4beed8-1200-900/wilmington%20country%20club-1.jpg' alt='Wilmington Country Club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Wilmington Country Club
While Seminole Golf Club was designed by Donald J. Ross, the exclusive club even turned down fellow designer Jack Nicklaus for membership. The private club opened in 1929.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/545153266bb3f7474d4beed5-1200-900/seminole%20golf%20club.jpg' alt='Seminole golf club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Bing Maps
The Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf, designed by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Moore, offers as-far-as-the-eye-can-see ocean views from every hole. The course is the site of the PGA Tour Hyundai Tournament of Champions every January.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5447d761eab8eae1568ac6bd-1200-924/kapalua%20golf,%20hawaii.jpg' alt='Kapalua Golf, Hawaii' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Kapalua-Resort
Another Tom Fazio creation, the Gozzer Ranch golf course perfects the golfing experience. The championship course is surrounded by rocky bluffs overlooking Lake Coeur D'Alene.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5451539569bedd3b1629e0c4-1200-900/gozzer%20ranch-1.jpg' alt='Gozzer Ranch' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Gozzer Ranch Golf Club
The Chicago Golf Club is home to the oldest golf course in North America and is one of the founding clubs of the USGA. The historic course was designed by Charles Blair Macdonald in 1893.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/545153f769bedd701b29e0b9-1200-900/chicago%20golf%20club-1.jpg' alt='Chicago Golf Club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Bing Maps
Renowned golf course architect Keith Foster worked with course owner Dickson Jensen to create The Harvester Golf Club, 25 miles north of Des Moines. The Harvester is one of the few public courses to make our list.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/544fe88869bedd874eb3adc4-1200-900/the%20harvester.jpg' alt='The Harvester' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Iowa Golf Tee Times
Tom Fazio took to northern Louisiana to design the Squire Creek Country Club course. The private course is surrounded by natural beauty and Southern charm.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5449275869bedd925a5ad032-1200-924/squire-creek-country-club-louisiana.jpg' alt='Squire Creek Country Club, Louisiana' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Courtesy of Squire Creek Country Club
Most people travel to Carrabassett, Maine, for great skiing at Sugarloaf. But during the warmer months Sugarloaf is home to a golf club and the best course Vacationland has to offer.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/544133c669bedd030a25e2c2-1200-900/sugarloaf%20golf.jpg' alt='Sugarloaf Golf' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Sugarloaf Mountain
The Country Club is one of the five founding golf clubs of the US Golf Association. It has hosted 16 USGA tournaments, including the biennial US-versus-Europe Ryder Cup matches in 1999.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/544fc3626bb3f74576b3adc2-1200-924/the-country-club-brookline-1999-ryder-cub.jpg' alt='The Country Club Brookline 1999 Ryder Cub' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Stephen Munday/Getty Images
Overlooking Lake Michigan and Crystal Lake, Crystal Downs Country Club is consistently ranked one of the top courses in the US. Because of a lack of space and accommodations, the only tournament hosted here was the 1991 US Senior Amateur. The challenging course was designed by Alister Mackenzie and Peter Maxwell.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5447ec1d6bb3f736148b4567-1200-924/9th_green_at_crystal_downs.jpg' alt='Crystal Downs Country Club, Michigan' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Wikipedia
Interlachen Country Club was shaped by many architects, but the current design is the work of golf-course architect Donald Ross. The course has hosted many golf professionals over the years and was the host of the 1930 US Open.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/544032c8ecad04254669012b-1200-924/interlachen-country-club.jpg' alt='Interlachen Country Club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Interlachen Country Club
The private Old Waverly Golf Club is the best course in the Magnolia State because of its gorgeous landscape and challenging holes. The course features a beautiful club house and is picturesquely set on five different lakes.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/543fef2f6da811eb501377ad-1200-900/old%20waverly.jpg' alt='Old Waverly' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Old Waverly Golf Club
The Dalhousie Golf Club was designed by The Nicklaus Group and boasts a rich Scottish history. The land was settled by relatives of the Earl of Dalhousie from Scotland in the late 1700s and on the outskirts of the course is a mansion similar to that of Scotland's Dalhousie Castle.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54500ae4eab8ea1a61340b72-1200-900/dalhousie%20golf%20club-2.jpg' alt='Dalhousie Golf Club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Dalhousie Golf Club
The golf course at The Wilderness Club is consistently hailed the best course in Big Sky Country. Nick Faldo teamed up with architects Lee Schmidt and Brian Curley to create the challenging course with spectacular mountain views.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/543ff10cecad047c382a8211-1200-900/the%20wilderness%20club.jpg' alt='The Wilderness Club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: The Wilderness Club
In the tiny town of Mullen (population 509), golf architects Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore took over two years to decide on the final design for the Sand Hills Golf Club course. It is considered one of the best in the world -- and it inspired Jack Nicklaus to build in the region.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5446be296bb3f7b1211d7d68-1200-900/sand%20hills%20golf-1.jpg' alt='Sand Hills Golf' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Sand Hills Golf Club
The Shadow Creek golf course, part of MGM Resorts International, has all of the grandeur of Las Vegas and the challenge of a championship course. The Tom Fazio design makes golfers forget they are in the middle of the desert because of the 21,000 trees planted around the course.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5447f95269bedd9520758aa9-1200-900/shadow%20creek%20golf-1.jpg' alt='Shadow Creek Golf' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: MGM Grand
The exclusive Baker Hill Golf Club was designed by well-known architect Rees Jones. The 18-hole course was completed in 2002 and membership is kept down to a very low 225 people so the course is always available for play -- if you're a member.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/543ff30aecad0498472a8208-1200-900/baker%20hill%20golf.jpg' alt='Baker Hill Golf' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Baker Hill Golf Club
Another public course to make our list, the Paa-Ko Ridge Golf Club has 27 holes, all of which are open to the public. Settled in the desert of Sandia Park, the Paa-Ko Ridge is a unique golf experience with challenging holes surrounded by beautiful natural vegetation.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/545009c46bb3f75e7ba24ab6-1200-900/paa-ko%20ridge.jpg' alt='Paa Ko Ridge' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Paa-Ko Ridge Golf Club
The Shinnecock Hills Golf Club is one of the oldest in the country, and one of the founding member clubs of the US Golf Association. Considered one of the best courses in the world, Shinnecock Hills will host the US Open five times by the end of 2018, including the 100th anniversary of the Open in 1995.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/543ff4f6eab8eaf20af582cd-1200-900/shinnecock%20hills%20golf.jpg' alt='Shinnecock Hills Golf' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
The Pinehurst Resort Golf Course No. 2 (one of nine course options) has hosted the most single golf championships of any other course in the US. The course, designed by Donald Ross, opened in 1907 and has since been updated by architecture greats Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/544fc9696bb3f70a1ab3adc4-1200-924/pinehurst-course.jpg' alt='Pinehurst Course ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: David Cannon/Getty Images
The Hawktree Golf Club, just outside Bismark, is a public course designed by James Engh. The links-style course is eco-friendly and serves as a complement to the surrounding vibrant colours and natural beauty.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/544575a369bedd990681f504-1200-900/hawktree%20golf-1.jpg' alt='Hawktree golf club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Google Maps
The Muirfield Village Golf Club is the dream of Jack Nicklaus come to life. Nicklaus teamed up with Desmond Muirhead to create the championship course, which hosts the annual Memorial Tournament and the 1987 Ryder Cup Matches.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/543ff753ecad04eb522a8210-1200-900/muirfield%20village%20golf.jpg' alt='Muirfield Village Golf' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Muirfield Village Golf Club
The Sutton Bay golf course was designed by Graham Marsh and overlooks beautiful Lake Oahe for an exceptional golfing experience. The holes are designed to showcase the surrounding views and challenge all types of golfers.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54501102eab8ea0902340b72-1200-900/sutton%20bay%20golf-1.jpg' alt='Sutton Bay Golf' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Sutton Bay Golf
Another Pete Dye creation, The Honours Course in Chattanooga was designed to honour amateur golf. The course has hosted golf up-and-comers in 18 amateur championships.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54514f44eab8eaf025516061-1200-897/the-honours-course.jpg' alt='The honours course, Chattanooga tn' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Tucked away from busy city life, Dallas National Golf Club is the premier course in the Lone Star State. Yet another Tom Fazio design, the course has five sets of tees to accommodate every ability level.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5447fdf569bedda132758aac-1200-900/dallas%20national.jpg' alt='Dallas National' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Dallas National Golf Club
The Tom Fazio-designed Glenwild Golf Club is consistently hailed as the best course in Utah. The course transitions seamlessly against its countryside backdrop.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/544034a269bedd1c5e2688b1-1200-900/glenwild%20golf.jpg' alt='Glenwild Golf' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Another center for amateur golf, the Ekwanok Country Club offers a quintessential golfing experience. The course was designed by golf-course architects Walter Travis and John Duncan Dunn.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/544151e26bb3f78336f1b8be-1200-900/ekwanok%20golf.jpg' alt='Ekwanok Country Club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Ekwanok Country Club
Kinloch Golf Club opened its doors to member in 1999. The founders chose Lester George as the course architect who brought in Scottish influences to the course. The traditional and well-conditioned course has earned its spot as the best in Virginia.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/544fe6136bb3f75935b3adc2-1200-924/kinloch-golf-club.jpg' alt='Kinloch Golf Club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Phil Walter/Getty Images
The championship golf course Chambers Bay is set to host the 2015 US Open. Course designer Robert Trent Jones II built the course along the Puget Sound to meet the Audubon International standards and continues to maintain its Silver Signature Sanctuary certification.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/543ffc1fecad0493652a8218-1200-900/chambers%20bay%20golf.jpg' alt='Chambers Bay Golf' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Chambers Bay Golf Course
The Pikewood National Golf Club is truly one of a kind. The course, designed by Donald Ross and Alister Mackenzie, is strictly a members-only club, and isn't open to hosting any major tournaments. To preserve the tradition of the game, the course is walking only, where players must carry their own bag or take a caddy.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/543ffd50eab8ea2b28f582cf-1200-900/pikewood%20national%20golf%20club.jpg' alt='Pikewood National Golf Club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Pikewood National Golf Club
This course is Rees Jones' second design to make our list. Three Creek Ranch is surrounded by wildlife and the Teton Range mountains.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/544035c16da8116d379b4b20-1200-900/three%20creek%20ranch%20golf.jpg' alt='Three Creek Ranch Golf' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Three Creek Ranch Golf Club
