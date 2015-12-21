15 gifts for every type of dad

Every dad has his own interests, whether it’s a love of sports, travel, movies, or books.
Make the holidays extra special this year by getting him a gift that goes beyond the basics.
Whether your dad loves to experiment on the grill, explore the great outdoors, or keep his wardrobe looking dapper, here’s a list of 15 gifts that he’ll find himself using all throughout the new year.
This book by Pat LaFrieda, third-generation butcher and owner of America's premier meatpacking business, will definitely be useful to the grill-master in your life.
It includes more than 75 recipes for cooking beef, pork, lamb, veal, and poultry, plus step-by-step instructions for processes that can be tricky, like butterflying a veal chop or tying a crown roast.
Price: $26.48 (Hardcover)
Speaking of BBQ equipment, the iDevices iGrill2 Bluetooth Thermometer works with Bluetooth so that you can monitor your meats' internal temperatures directly from your phone.
With a 150-foot range and a 200-hour battery life, Dad can unwind while he waits for his steak to cook. It comes with magnetic mounting and an illuminated display so that you can easily view temperature progression.
Price: $84.81
While fishing can be relaxing in and of itself, a little help can go a long way.
The Garmin Echo 100 Fishfinder comes with a state-of-the-art tracking technology that includes exclusive HD-ID target tracking and a single-beam transmitter that lets the user scan depths of up to 600 feet.
Price: $129.99
The TiVo Roamio Pro has up to 450 hours recording capacity and can record six shows at once.
It can stream shows directly to your phone and connects to up to four iOS devices simultaneously. Its streaming apps include Netflix, Hulu Plus, and YouTube, and it has only one remote, making it easy to use.
Price: $448
Bond fans will adore this collection set that includes all 23 of the films together for the first time.
Dad can catch up on moments from his favourite Bond, from Connery to Craig, and check out more than 120 hours of extras like behind-the-scenes interviews and cast and crew commentaries for each film.
Price: $149.98
Nothing is more disappointing than watered-down whiskey. For those who like ice in their drinks, go for the Whiskey Wedge -- a tilted ice formation that is designed to melt much more slowly than traditional ice cubes.
Simply pour the water into the silicone ice-molder, let it freeze, and then enjoy a delicious cup.
Price: $31.95
The Beer of the Month Club lets you choose between a curated box of US brews, international beers, or even a combination of both.
Sizes vary, but the smallest package starts with twelve, 12-oz. beers delivered from two different US craft breweries. A monthly newsletter highlights tasting notes, brewery profiles, and suggested food pairings.
If dad is a craft beer aficionado, the Hermetus Bottle Opener and Resealer is a small but useful gift for him.
Manufactured in Germany, the tool can both open bottles and hermetically reseal them, all while maintaining critical CO2 levels. It's ideal for enjoying bombers or for opening and sampling multiple bottles at a time.
Price: $9.95
For dads on the go, having a place to keep your credit cards, driver's licence, cash, and phone is priceless.
This stylish leather iPhone case is made with durable soft brown leather and continues to deepen in colour as it ages. There's also the option to have it monogrammed for free, which adds a more personal touch.
Price: $49
This portable shoe shine kit comes with black and brown polish, a brush, shoe horn, and buffing cloth.
The case itself has with a signature buckle clasp so that it can easily be secured when taken on trips.
Price: $39.95
Sometimes it's the small things that make a big difference.
When it comes to a man's wardrobe, collar stays are the final touch to achieving a clean and sophisticated ensemble. This compact set includes 12 multi-coloured stays in a black leather travel case.
Price: $40 for a set of 12
The Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Knife comes with 13 different tools, including a corkscrew, scissors, wood saw, hook, toothpick, tweezers, large blade, small blade, and can and bottle openers.
Versatile enough to be used both around the house and outdoors, the pocket tool comes in a compact design and carries a lifetime warranty.
Price: $34.99
Cigar aficionados will appreciate having a quality humidor set. This classic wood humidor comes lined with dried Spanish cedar, a scratch-resistant felt bottom, and enough space for 20 cigars.
It also comes with a guillotine to help cut the perfect cigar, and a choice of either black or gunmetal lighters.
Price: $145
Chances are your dad already has a variety of ties, but he might not have the right case to put them in. A tie holder ensures they stay wrinkle-free at home and while travelling.
This calfskin leather holder from Brooks Brothers has space for two ties and comes with removable button snaps to make packing simple and stress-free.
Price: $148
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.