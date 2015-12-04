17 perfect gifts for the whiskey lover

There’s nothing cozier than enjoying dark spirits like whiskey around the holidays.
When the time comes to buy gifts for the whiskey lover in your life, you’ll have a wide variety of stocking stuffers and bottles to choose from.
We’ve put together a collection of gifts that are sure to please whiskey drinkers, from the best go-to bottles out there to treats that have been infused with the rich drink.
Just sit back, pour, and enjoy.
Whiskey expert Ian Buxton reveals the whiskeys that enthusiasts should seek out around the world, from America and Sweden to Japan and Scotland.
'Awesome sauce for even the slightest of whiskey nerds ... completely worth picking up,' LiquorSnob.com raved in their review of the book.
Price: $9.99 (ebook), $10.33 (paperback), $17.29 (hardcover)
While some whiskey drinkers like their cup chilled, no one likes it watered down. Avoid the mishap altogether with these Vermont-milled stones made by the oldest soapstone workshop in the US.
Just add in three stones, let them stand for five minutes, and enjoy your perfectly chilled drink.
Price: $19.99
This adults-only Advent calendar brings some holiday fun back into the picture, with 24 windows each housing a different whisky variety.
Highlights from this year's calendar include a rare 50-year-old Scotch, an award-winning Japanese whisky, and the drink that was named the World's Best Blended Whisky at the World Whiskies Awards last year.
Price: $193
Ideal for the whiskey drinker who's also a frequent traveller, this compact cocktail kit comes with everything needed to craft two Old Fashioned cocktails mid-flight.
The kit comes with a recipe card, spoon and muddler, linen coaster, aromatic bitters, cane sugar, and a carry-on tin. The only thing you'll need to get is the alcohol itself.
Price: $20.95
Southern chef and James Beard Award winner John Currence delivers 130 recipes that pair well with whiskey.
Whether the recipe calls for boiling, pickling, muddling, or baking, Currence's book will inspire the reader to cook up a storm.
Having the perfect cocktail recipe doesn't mean anything if you don't have all the tools to mix them with.
This Cuisine Prefere Stainless Steel Barware Tool Set comes with everything you need to whip up top-notch cocktails, including a shaker, double jigger, strainer, stirrer, ice tongs, and a set of nine whisky stones.
Price: $25
These coasters, which were made out of retired bourbon barrels, will protect valuable furniture from liquor marks.
They come in sets of four, and users say the condensation from glasses often combines with the wood to release a sweet smell of whiskey.
Price: $39.99
Glencairn tasting glasses are used by master blenders around the world.
They have a tapering mouth (which allows for easy drinking while maintaining essential aromas), a wide bowl (which allows for an elegant display of the liquor's colour), and a solid base (which makes them easy to hold).
Price: $16.40 (set of two)
These double old-fashioned glasses have a base that allows them to roll without tipping or spilling.
They can even be engraved.
Price: $29.95 (set of six)
The Glenrothes' hallmarks are quality and purity, and this 1979 vintage whisky with delicate peaty undertones is sure to please the pickiest of drinkers.
Approved on September 17, 1994 and bottled in 1995, the matured whisky includes flavours that range from fruity to spicy.
Price: $461.79
Decanters are a great option for displaying liquors elegantly. Those made with high-quality materials will last well throughout the years, and there's a wide variety of shapes to choose from.
We recommend this decanter for a classic piece that holds around 26 ounces.
Price: $195
This awesome table doubles as a place to store alcohol, glasses, and bar supplies.
Crafted using aged-oak whiskey barrels from a Tennessee distillery, the spacious tabletop has an easy-to-open brass hinge and a stay-open clasp that allows for access to plenty of storage space.
Price: $895
If you're looking for a go-to bottle of whiskey that won't break the bank, Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a good choice. The blend of rare malts from hand-selected casks across Scotland has an elegant smoky finish.
The whiskeys used to compose Blue Label are specially selected from Johnnie Walker reserves, and only one in about 10,000 casks is typically deemed adequate.
Price: $219
With this bourbon-smoked sugar, whiskey lovers can add their favourite flavour into everything from pies and cookies to crisps and cocktails.
Sweet caramel flavours combine with hints of smoked oak to make for a delectable finish.
Price: $12.93
Give them a box that has all of the essentials, including two personalised, heavy-bottom rock glasses, two Tovolo ice sphere molds, two slate coasters, and a '33 Drams Of Whiskey' drinking journal.
Packed in a sealed wooden crate with a laser-etched crowbar, the box also comes with snacks like spiced peppercorn peanuts, salted pistachios, and cranberry pecans.
Price: $99.99
