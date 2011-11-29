The Best Gifts For Bribing VCs: Ben Lerer Edition

Today is the first day of our 10-day VC gift guide series.



We’ve asked 10 venture capitalists and angel investors for their favourite apps, technology and gadgets. We’ll be featuring one VC’s list per day; at the end of the series we’ll compile a master list of the coolest gift ideas.

We asked Ben Lerer of Lerer Ventures and Thrillist to kick off the series. These are six things the young entrepreneur/VC can’t live without.

Per usual, Lerer and his sense of humour did not disappoint.

iPhone 4S

Retail price: Starts at $199

Where you can buy it: Apple, Verizon, AT&T

Why it made the list: “No $h!t.”

27-inch iMac

Retail price: Starts at $1,699.00

Where you can buy it: Apple

Why it made the list: “We don’t have private offices at Thrillist so it’s both my computer and the something that I hide behind.”

Stun cane (yes, it’s a stun gun disguised as a cane)



Retail price: $99.97 for one with a flashlight built in

Where you can buy it: BestStunGuy.com

Why it made the list: “For keeping employees working hard late into the evenings.”

FoundersCard (exclusive benefits, upgrades, and amenities from travel, lifestyle, and business brands for entrepreneurs)

Retail price: N/A

Where you can buy it: You can’t, you have to request a membership here.‘

Why it made the list: “Love the hotel discounts.”

Venmo (A cash-free way to pay your friends back on small charges like lunch)

Retail price: It’s a free app

Where you can find it: iPhone App store, Android app store, Blackberry text messages

Why it made the list: “I’m done with cash.”

Captio (email yourself with one tap. It’s as easy as sending a text message with just one tap)

Retail price: $1.99

Where you can buy it: App Store

Why it made the list: “In my old age I’ve lost the ability to remember anything without writing it down. Captio lets me email myself a note with one click.”

