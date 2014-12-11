Here Are 15 Great Gifts For The Apple Addicts In Your Life

The holidays are just around the corner, and you want to get something amazing for the Apple fan in your life.
Don’t get them an iPhone or an iPad.
They already have those.
We’ve put together some gift ideas that will endear you to any Apple lover — at least until the next big thing comes out.
It isn't cheap, but this Parrot Quadcopter drone runs off an iOS app and shoots high-definition video. Get this for the Apple fan you truly love.
'Iconic: A Photographic Tribute to Apple Innovation' by Jonathan Zufi is a really neat photo history of Apple products.
Printing Instagram photos to send to grandma can be a pain. This WiFi printer from Fuji that connects to your iPhone is one answer.
Speaking of photos, selfie sticks are inexpensive and kind of trendy this year, though they might look silly using one.
A dock is kind of a luxury item, but your iPhone will never look better as it charges next to your friend's bed.
This wireless keyboard from Belkin could be great for that friend who never uses her iPad anymore because it's too hard to write on.
Do you know somebody who always complains about missing their old BlackBerry? This iPhone 6 case adds a real keyboard. They will text much faster.
Here's one for the older person in your family who still has stacks of records. This inexpensive turntable will let them rip music from the LPs right to their phone.
Or maybe your Apple addict is a musician. This cable will connect their guitar to an iPhone for easy recording.
The Mophie battery charger has been around for a while, but it's a must for your friend who's always running around so their phone's always dead.
