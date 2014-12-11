Here Are 15 Great Gifts For The Apple Addicts In Your Life

Sam Colt
The holidays are just around the corner, and you want to get something amazing for the Apple fan in your life.

Don’t get them an iPhone or an iPad.

They already have those.

We’ve put together some gift ideas that will endear you to any Apple lover — at least until the next big thing comes out.

It isn't cheap, but this Parrot Quadcopter drone runs off an iOS app and shoots high-definition video. Get this for the Apple fan you truly love.

Available on Amazon for $US666.67.

This case for the iPhone 5 and 5S comes in handy at parties. It's got a bottle opener built in.

Available on opencase.com for $US10.

And this keychain breathalyzer will let your friend know when it's time to call an Uber.

Available on Amazon for $US52.02.

'Iconic: A Photographic Tribute to Apple Innovation' by Jonathan Zufi is a really neat photo history of Apple products.

Available on Amazon for $US52.34.

Printing Instagram photos to send to grandma can be a pain. This WiFi printer from Fuji that connects to your iPhone is one answer.

Available at Urban Outfitters for $US199.

Speaking of photos, selfie sticks are inexpensive and kind of trendy this year, though they might look silly using one.

This one only costs $US5.99 on Amazon.

This BookBook iPhone 5 case doubles as a wallet and looks awesome.

Available on twelvesouth.com for $US59.99.

Apple doesn't even make the iPod Classic anymore, so it's got that retro cool thing going on.

Available on Amazon for $US499.

A dock is kind of a luxury item, but your iPhone will never look better as it charges next to your friend's bed.

Available on thelightningdock.com for $US39.

This wireless keyboard from Belkin could be great for that friend who never uses her iPad anymore because it's too hard to write on.

Available on Amazon for $US81.83.

Do you know somebody who always complains about missing their old BlackBerry? This iPhone 6 case adds a real keyboard. They will text much faster.

Available on Amazon for $US60.51.

Here's one for the older person in your family who still has stacks of records. This inexpensive turntable will let them rip music from the LPs right to their phone.

Available on Amazon for $US72.05.

Or maybe your Apple addict is a musician. This cable will connect their guitar to an iPhone for easy recording.

Available on Amazon for $US13.95.

The Mophie battery charger has been around for a while, but it's a must for your friend who's always running around so their phone's always dead.

Available on Amazon for $US79.95.

