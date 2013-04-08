The Best GIFs Of The NCAA Tournament

After 66 games over three weekends, the NCAA Tournament is down to just Michigan and Louisville, who will play in the national championship on Monday night.



And as usual, the tournament has seen its share of crazy highlights, both on the court and off. From players dancing to coaches freaking out, cheap shots, and sad mascots it has been a wild and wacky tournament.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look back at the best GIFs from the tournament so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.