The 17 Best Games For iOS And Android

It can be tough to sift through the thousands of games out there.

Luckily, we’ve collected the best games for your iPhone, iPad, and Android device, chosen for their stunning design, fun gameplay, and overall polish.

From fast-paced arcade games like “Timberman” to gorgeous and sprawling epics like “Broken Age,” you’re bound to find something that’s to your liking.

'Broken Age' is stunning fantasy story from legendary game developer Tim Schafer. 'Broken Age' is a hand-painted adventure game that features voice acting from Elijah Wood and Jack Black. There's a full orchestral soundtrack, gorgeous graphics, and a lovely coming-of-age story that tells the story of teenagers Vella and Shay who live in different worlds. As you follow their stories, you can switch between their worlds and characters. Price: $US9.99 (iOS, iPad only) 'Timberman' is a fast-paced arcade game where timing is everything. 'Timberman' asks you to chop as fast as you can through four different levels. The faster you chop, the longer you stay alive, just make sure to swap sides to avoid the descending branches. Price: Free (iOS, Android) 'Badland' is a sidescroller game with haunting and beautiful graphics. 'Badland' is an award-winning action adventure game with 80 unique single-player levels, and the game's gorgeous graphics might be the best we've ever seen. Your objective is to guide a creature through creepy environments and beat objectives and challenges, and a multiplayer mode lets up to four players play with he same device. Price: $US3.99 (iOS), Free (Android) 'Threes' is a smart and simple game that quickly grows on you. 'Threes' is all about adding tiles together that add up to three or a multiple of three. Combining blocks frees up space, and keeps you in the game. Price: $US1.99 (iOS, Android) 'Minecraft -- Pocket Edition' is the perfect game for building whatever you imagine. 'Minecraft' is a game that's all about building your own world, using blocks. You can build detailed recreations of your favourite fictional environment, check out other people's creations, or just try to create something completely new. The pocket edition randomly generates worlds and also has an expansive multiplayer mode so you can play with friends. Price: $US6.99 (iOS, Android) 'The Walking Dead' is like an interactive comic book, but you decide how the story goes. 'Walking Dead: The Game' draws inspiration from the same mould as the 'Walking Dead' comics and the hit TV show on AMC. The interactive game isn't just another shooter: you make decisions in the game that affect different outcomes, but there's still tons of action and strategy that will keep you coming back for more. The best part is that the story will continue to grow, and you can experience new adventures by buying new episodes. Price: Free (iOS, Android) 'Bioshock' is a masterful first-person shooter that's both eerie and unforgettable. 'Bioshock' makes the move to mobile with this full port of the classic PC shooter. You'll be able to explore the underwater dystopia of Rapture, battle the silent Big Daddies, and choose your own path as you solve the mystery of the eerie city. Better yet, it works with Bluetooth controllers, so you don't have to use the wonky touch controls. Price: $US14.99 (iOS) 'Monument Valley' lets you explore fantastical environments with impossible geometry 'Monument Valley' is brimming with surreal environments featuring complex structures with impossible geometry. By rotating each map, you can help guide Princess Ida through the maize of hidden paths and optical illusions. Price: $US3.99 (iOS, Android) 'GTA: Vice City' is just like the original game except with touch controls. 'Grand Theft Auto: Vice City' is a blast of nostalgia that will quickly bring back fond memories of the original PlayStation game. The campaign mode will take you hours to get through, and with great graphics, easy game play, and support for your own customised iTunes playlist, it feels just like the original. Price: $US4.99 (iOS, Android) Device6 might be the most unusual game out there. Device6 is a narrative experience that combines puzzles, thrillers, and literature to create one of the most experimental apps we've ever seen. This text-based mystery lets you play detective as you sift through audio clips, entries, and pictures to uncover new clues. Price: $US3.99 (iOS) The Room Two is a smart and foreboding sequel to The Room. The Room Two continues the tone of the original with another dark and eerie set of objects and rooms to explore. To solve the mystery of why you're trapped, The Room Two has you tinker and physically explore the objects around you. The game's atmosphere and soundtrack only add to the realism of the experience, making it a great game to play with headphones. Price: $US2.99 (iOS, Android) Leo's Fortune is the most beautiful platform adventure game we've ever seen. Leo's Fortune puts you in control of Leo as he bounces, slides, and soars through luscious hand-crafted levels in pursuit of his stolen gold. Leo's Fortune's gameplay is intuitive and downright fun, and the app won an Apple Design Award this year for its stellar overall design. Price: $US4.99 (iOS, Android) Hearthstone is a fun and addictive card game for your iPad. From 'World of Warcraft' creators Blizzard, 'Hearthstone' is a card-battling game that takes place in the Warcraft universe. It's easy for beginners to learn and start building up their own deck, but the real fun starts once you start competing against other players online. Price: Free (iOS, iPad only) TwoDots is the perfect puzzle game if you need to kill a minute. TwoDots is a simple but addictive puzzle game from Betaworks, and the sequel to the wildly popular original Dots game. The same connect-the-dots strategy returns, but there's 137 new levels and some interesting new abilities when you connect two dots together. Price: Free (iOS) Tiny Wings is an addicting arcade-style game with top-notch physics. Tiny Wings is a physics-based game where you guide your character up and down a series of hills in a race against time. It's nothing like Angry Birds, but it's still just as addicting. Tiny Wings is all about timing and anticipating where you'll drop so you can maximise your distance and stay alive a little longer. Price: $US0.99 (iOS) 'Blackwell 1: Legacy' is a modern mystery adventure game with a classic art style. In the first episode of the 'Blackwell' mystery series, you follow spirit medium Rosa Blackwell as she treks through New York City guided by the family ghost, jokester Joey Mallone. The game features a compelling storyline that keeps you interested, and the game's charming 8-bit graphics feel right at home. The story continues with two other available episodes, and more are on the way. Price: $US2.99 (iOS) Flappy Bird and Swing Copter are great for passing time but almost impossible to master. Flappy Bird might just be the most viral app of all time. The arcade game's concept was simple: Fly through a series of Mario-esque pipes and avoid touching them. Unfortunately, Flappy Bird was so addicting that its creator pulled the app from the App Store, but if you grabbed the app beforehand, you can still play. The frustrating fun is back with its sequel, Swing Copters, which is a physics-based flying game that asks you to fly skywards while dodging the swing the hammers. Curiously enough, its tricky physics might make Swing Copters even harder than Flappy Birds, even though you just navigate with a tap. Price: Free (iOS, Android)

