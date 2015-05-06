The best fries from every state

YelpPotato Champion serves up the best poutine in Oregon.
From thick-cut steak fries to crispy shoestrings to poutine doused in gravy and cheese, fries come in thousands of mouthwatering varieties.
No longer just a side dish, great fries deserve recognition in their own right. So we consulted expert reviews and local recommendations to find the true standouts from every state.
Did we get your state right? Let us know in the comments.
ALABAMA: Despite the upscale vibe of this Birmingham brasserie, Chez Fonfon's classic French fries are a hard menu item to beat. But here's the catch: You have to order a croque or hamburger to get them, as they aren't offered as a standalone side.
ALASKA: What's the perfect complement for one of International House of Hotdogs' gourmet dogs? Cilantro fries, of course. This Anchorage favourite not only serves the best hot dogs in town, but crispy, flavorful fries to match.
ARIZONA: You'll feel like a kid again at Zinburger, where you're encouraged to indulge in grown-up versions of childhood favourites like burgers, shakes and, of course, fries, including truffle, zucchini, and sweet potato varieties. Originally opened in Phoenix, there are now locations across Arizona.
ARKANSAS: Between the house fries, sweet potato fries, and truffle garlic herb fries, Big Orange in Little Rock has the perfect fry for every burger on the menu. You have to order fries separately from your meal, but it's well worth the extra expense.
CALIFORNIA: You can't leave LA's street food-inspired eatery, Spitz, without trying an order of the street cart fries. Loaded with garlic aioli, feta, onion, green pepper, olives, tomato, and pepperoncini, they're both savoury and decadent.
COLORADO: The famous fries at Centennial Tavern at Jonesy's -- formerly Jonesy's EatBar -- in Denver were named some of the best in the country by USA Today, CNN, and Travel + Leisure. They're good plain, but better smothered in one of four signature sauces: truffle, buffalo, Thai ginger, or green chilli.
CONNECTICUT: A Fairfield staple, Super Duper Weenie's hand-cut fries prove a consistent local favourite. Voted best fries in the state by Connecticut Magazine, each locally sourced potato is chopped fresh. It might be a hot dog joint, but you'll find yourself coming back just for the fries.
DELAWARE: Touted as the best fries in the state by Delaware Today, Two Stones Pub, which has locations in Wilmington and Newark, serves 'fry piles' in three different varieties. Go savoury with the garlic mayo truffle fries, kick it up a notch with the hot and spicy sauce, or satisfy your sweet tooth with the cinnamon sugar sweet potato version.
FLORIDA: Nothing complements a juicy steak quite like a delicious side of fries, and the duck fat fries at Bourbon Steak in Miami give the meat a run for its money. Golden, crispy, and served with a trio of savoury sauces, these fries make the perfect addition to your meal, no matter what you order.
GEORGIA: At Atlanta's The Fry Guy, there's only one thing on the menu. Each order of fries comes loaded with a generous dose of toppings, with bold flavours ranging from Gorgonzola crumbles to bacon mayo to coriander-smoked salmon.
HAWAII: With a James Beard Award semifinalist chef and a host of accolades under its belt, Town is a crowd pleaser when it comes to fries. The Kaimuki restaurant's parsley sage fries, in particular, live up to the hype. Herb-seasoned and perfectly crispy, the fries stand out even among the menu's many upscale options.
IDAHO: In Idaho it's all about potatoes, especially at the Boise Fry Company, where the slogan is 'burgers on the side.' Customise your fries in endless ways, starting with six different potato types, five preparation styles, and a whole list of sauces from maple marshmallow to the famous blueberry ketchup.
ILLINOIS: Named the best in Chicago by both Thrillist and Chicagoist, the fries themselves at Edzo's Burger Shop are golden and crunchy, but taste even better brimming with cheese, bacon, or fresh lobster. Don't forget to try the famous Taylor Street fries as well, which come loaded with Italian beef gravy, sweet peppers, and giardiniera.
INDIANA: The classic Belgium fries at Brugge Brasserie in Indianapolis come with a host of different dipping sauces -- anything from roasted garlic aioli to blue cheese to fresh herb pesto. Order the 'l'enorme' portion and taste every single one, or order one of 12 moules frites options if you're also craving seafood.
IOWA: Voted best French fries by the Iowa City Press-Citizen two years running, the spuds at Short's Burger and Shine in Iowa City have become a local favourite. Hand-cut and aways served fresh, these fries are only made better by the joint's signature BBQ sauce.
KANSAS: You'll find Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que -- formerly known as Oklahoma Joe's -- at a gas station, but this isn't your typical rest stop fare. Slow-smoked beef brisket, pulled pork sandwiches, and perfectly golden, seasoned fries turn this pit stop into a bona fide destination.
KENTUCKY: Despite its status as a fine dining establishment, Caffe Classico makes a name for itself with the Belgian pommes frites appetizer, served with three savoury dipping sauces. The Louisville eatery even put fries on the brunch menu for a while, topped with eggs and served as an entree.
LOUISIANA: Named some of the best fries in New Orleans by Thrillist, Eater, and Nola.com, the pommes frites at The Delachaise are a must-try. They come with malt vinegar aioli and spicy peanut satay sauce for dipping, but frying them in goose fat is truly the secret sauce.
MAINE: With a name like Duckfat, you know the fries have got to be good at this Portland eatery. Twice fried in -- surprise! -- duck fat, each batch comes out golden and crunchy on the outside, yet soft on the inside. Dip them in one of the spot's decadent sauces, like truffle ketchup or lemon-herb mayo.
MARYLAND: Crispy, salty, and dipped in vinegar, it's no wonder Thrasher's French Fries in Ocean City are a local favourite year after year. They're so good that they topped both USA Today and Travel + Leisure's lists of the best fries in the US.
MASSACHUSETTS: With 13 dipping sauces and add-ons, such as bacon bits and truffled mushrooms, Saus' fries are easily the best in the state. Whether you're stopping by the Boston joint for a quick lunch or a late-night snack, the only hard part is choosing which sauce you want. Our advice? Try 'em all.
MICHIGAN: The sweet potato fries at Small Plates deliver nothing but big flavour. Lightly salted and served with a honey dipping sauce, this Detroit restaurant has mastered the simple yet delicate balance between sweet and savoury.
MINNESOTA: At Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul, you'll come for the events -- everything from live concerts to trivia nights -- but stay for the fries. Try them with dipping sauces or 'oorlog style,' smothered in peanut satay, mayo, and honey sambaal. True to Amsterdam style, all fries come topped with a layer of chopped onions.
MISSISSIPPI: At Belgicans in D'Iberville, the fries ARE the meal -- if you can even finish them all. Each order comes loaded with toppings, featuring everything from the 'seafood delight,' with crabmeat and Cajun shrimp, to the 'BLT fries,' with ranch, bacon, lettuce, and tomato.
MISSOURI: St. Louis' The Shaved Duck takes cheese fries to the next level. The famous smothered fries come loaded with pulled rib and pork, melted cheese sauce, and freshly grated cheddar. The restaurant and fries were also featured on an episode of 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.'
MONTANA: Make any lunch break great with Parmesan garlic fries from The Burger Dive. A natural complement to any burger, the cheesy, savoury spuds at this Billings joint turn a run-of-the-mill work lunch into an Instagram-worthy event.
NEBRASKA: In addition to its street food take on the farm-to-table concept, Omaha's Block 16 is known for its ultra-creative twists on the classic French fry. Try the 'Duck Duck Goose' fries, topped with duck confit, gooseberry gastrique, and mozzarella; or the 'Dragon Fries,' topped with dragon sauce, cheese curds, and a crushed fortune cookie.
NEVADA: It's all about the toppings at Korean-inspired Buldogis Gourmet Hot Dogs in Las Vegas. Whether it's over a hot dog or fries, fresh ingredients such as homemade chilli and coleslaw are layered on thick here. The popular Euro fries come lathered in pork belly and cheddar, while the carne asada fries are doused in beef bulgogi and two kinds of mayo.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: What started as an ice cream stand in the early 1900s now serves up some of the best casual fare in Manchester. Diners at the Puritan Backroom can order their fries spicy, thick-cut, or from sweet potatoes, and for kids they also come alphabet-shaped. Don't forget a 'side' of the famous chicken tenders as well.
NEW JERSEY: You're sure to get a fresh, made-to-order meal at Jersey's Burger Box food truck, but you'll have to keep a close watch on Twitter to find out where it's parked at any given moment. The Parmesan herb and Cajun varieties of the truck's shoestring fries alone make it worth your time to track down though.
NEW MEXICO: Voted best fries in Albuquerque as a part of Alibi's Best of Burque Restaurants in 2013, Holy Cow's hand-cut fries do not disappoint. They come in regular, sweet potato, and zucchini varieties, and each huge order is enough to split two or three ways -- but there's no guarantee you'll actually want to.
NEW YORK: Named some of the best fries in New York City by The Village Voice, Gothamist, and Time Out New York, the fries at Nothern Spy Food Co. deliver a savoury, decadent flavour that will keep you coming back. They're crisped in duck fat, sprinkled with parsley, and served with a creamy yogurt dipping sauce.
NORTH CAROLINA: At Cloos' Coney Island you might come for the famous hot dogs, but you'll definitely stay for the chilli cheese fries. This hidden Raleigh joint masters the simple yet decadent combination with a calorie-laden dish that's just as delicious as the signature dogs.
NORTH DAKOTA: Stop by JL Beers in Fargo for seasoned fries at their best. Choose between sea salt, Cajun, jalapeño cheddar, or barbecue seasonings, top them with buffalo sauce, or try 'em loaded with beer cheese, bacon, and jalapeño bits.
OHIO: Cleveland's Greenhouse Tavern might be an upscale dining experience, but it still incorporates fries -- well, pommes frites -- into several entrees, in piles large enough to serve as a meal on their own. In keeping with the restaurant's lavish vibe, 'fancy poutine' is also on the menu, made with red wine, aged cheddar, black truffle, and chives.
OKLAHOMA: With over 15 dipping sauces, including wasabi aioli, strawberry ketchup, or ranch dressing, it's hard to go wrong at Fat Guy's Burger Bar in Tulsa. Its signature burgers might serve as the initial draw, but the crunchy fries and array of sauces will be what really hold your attention.
OREGON: Portland's Potato Champion is not only the No. 1 place to go for poutine, but it also offers a variety of off-beat fry concoctions, such as palak paneer or PB&J fries. Or you can order the plain, fresh-cut fries with one, or many, unique dipping sauces -- anything from tarragon anchovy mayo to Thai peanut.
PENNSYLVANIA: Doused in crab seasoning and served with a signature white cheese sauce, the famous crabfries at Chickie's and Pete's live up to the hype. Whether ordered as an appetizer, with lobster, or on their own, this Philadelphia classic always pleases.
RHODE ISLAND: Red Stripe, a chic brasserie with locations in Providence and Greenwich, brings comfort food to the next level. Order the hand-cut 'frites' truffled or with a side of aioli, or try one of 10 types of moules-frites dishes.
SOUTH CAROLINA: At The Green Room in Greenville, sophisticated and casual vibes blend effortlessly -- and it shows in the food. The truffle fries, topped with grated Parmesan and fresh parsley, manage to feel like both fine dining and comfort food. And, of course, they're delicious.
SOUTH DAKOTA: Relatively new to Sioux Falls, Taphouse 41 made a name for itself through decadent burgers, but the addictive fries deserve recognition too. Cooked in duck fat, tossed in Parmesan salt, and served fresh, it's a necessary addition to any meal. The PBR burger even comes loaded with duck fat fries on top.
TENNESSEE: Farm-to-table restaurant Stock and Barrel might be known for its gourmet burgers, but the duck confit fries steal the show. In 2014, the spot took home Metro Pulse's award for best French fries during its annual Best of Knoxville series.
TEXAS: Though Houston offers many complicated, loaded fry options, nothing quite beats a classic waffle fry, and Southwell's Hamburger Grill does it best. The fries are cooked fresh and perfectly seasoned, good alone for an afternoon snack or alongside a Southwell's signature burger.
UTAH: If you like your fries with a kick, look no further than Salt Lake City's Lucky 13. The rosemary garlic fries are a local favourite, liberally seasoned with its namesake ingredients. Worth it, even if your breath smells like garlic for the rest of the day.
VERMONT: Serving up mouthwatering fries since the 1940s, Burlington stronghold Al's French Fries knows that sometimes simple is best. There are no fancy sauces or gimmicks here -- just plain, salty French fries and classic toppings like ketchup and cheese... if you even need them.
VIRGINIA: They might call them 'chips' in Ireland, but the fries at Eammon's A Dublin Chipper are just as delicious as their American cousins; they took the No. 3 spot on the Daily Meal's list of the best fries in the country. Order them alongside fried cod to complete the authentic fish and chips dish.
WASHINGTON: After a night out, there's nothing better than deep fried fish and crispy fries. If you're lucky enough to be in Seattle, stop by Pike Street Fish Fry for your late-night fry fix. The spuds are good on their own, but even better dunked in lemon aioli or curry ketchup.
WASHINGTON, DC: When the Blue Duck Tavern says thick-cut fries, it really means thick-cut: The signature hand-cut BDT fries are massive. The ultra-wide wedges are triple fried, tossed in herbs, and served with garlic aioli.
WEST VIRGINIA: Crisp, fresh, and salty, the fries at DiRty BiRd in Morganstown truly speak for themselves. You won't find any elaborate toppings or creative sauces here, but the fries don't even need them.
WISCONSIN: The towering burgers at Oscar's Pub and Grill in Milwaukee are huge, but be sure to save room for fries. Freshly cooked, crispy, and sprinkled with Parmesan and garlic, their bold flavour is enough to compete with even the most delectable burger.
WYOMING: What's better than a side of fries with your burger? Bottomless fries. And at 2 Doors Down in Cheyenne, that's exactly what you get. The thick-cut steak fries will certainly fill you up, but go back for more anyway. Fries are always worth it.
