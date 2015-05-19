The 14 best French restaurants in the US

Emmie Martin
Bouchon BistroBouchon Bistro/FacebookThomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro serves up some of the best French cuisine in California.

If you’re in the mood for French food, you don’t have to travel to Paris for an outstanding meal.

In fact, several French restaurants appeared on our recent list of the best restaurants in America, so we decided to pull out the top ones serving delicious French cuisine.

We compiled the list of the best restaurants using a combination of five noteworthy lists from food critics, experts, and diners. You can read the full methodology here.

14. Bouley -- New York, New York

Chef: David Bouley
Bouley

13. Chez Panisse -- Berkeley, California

Chef: Alice Waters
Chez Panisse

12. La Belle Vie -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Chef: Tim McKee
La Belle Vie

11. Jean-Georges -- New York, New York

Chef: Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Jean-Georges

10. Galatoire's -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Chef: Michael Sichel
Galatoire's

9. Restaurant Guy Savoy -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Chef: Mathieu Chartron
Restaurant Guy Savoy

8. Bouchon Bistro -- Yountville, California

Chef: Thomas Keller
Bouchon Bistro

7. Joël Robuchon -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Chef: Joël Robuchon
Joël Robuchon

6. NoMad -- New York, New York

Chef: Daniel Humm
NoMad

5. The French Laundry -- Yountville, California

Chef: Thomas Keller
The French Laundry

4. Le Bernardin -- New York, New York

Chef: Eric Ripert
Le Bernardin

3. Daniel -- New York, New York

Chef: Daniel Boulud
Daniel

2. Per Se -- New York, New York

Chef: Thomas Keller
Per Se

