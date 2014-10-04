RANKED: The Best French Fries In America

McDonald’s serves the best french fries in the nation, followed by Burger King and Five guys, according to a new survey from the research firm YouGov.

McDonald’s also won first place for best breakfast out of 30 fast food chains, the poll found.

But Chick-fil-A takes the crown for best fast food chain overall, followed by Arby’s, Burger King, and Chipotle, respectively, the survey found.

Most Americans say Subway is the healthiest chain, while New Yorkers say Chipotle is the healthiest.

Here are the fry rankings:

And here are picks for healthiest.

