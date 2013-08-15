HURRY: Get These IPhone Games While They're Free For A Limited Time Only

If you’re like us, you try to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to apps on your iPhone.
What’s a better deal than getting hours of awesome gaming for free?
We’ve rounded up the best games on the App Store that normally cost between $US0.99 and $US2.99, but are currently selling at a 100% discount.
We don’t know how long these deals will last, so get them while you can!
'Sage Fusion is a hybrid between Role-Playing Game (RPG), adventure game, and visual novel, featuring turn-based battle system, more than 70 hand-drawn background and story illustrations, and an engaging space opera storyline that is told through the gameplay. Explore the futuristic city of Capistad, the capital of the Galactic Union.'
Normal price: $US2.99
'From the co-creator of Sony's blockbuster PlayStation franchise 'WipEout' comes 'Table Top Racing', a brand new fast and furious combat racing game featuring console quality graphics and gameplay. '
Table Top Racing' pits all manner of crazy cars and automobiles against each other in a world of table top race tracks and oversized obstacles. '
Normal price: $US2.99
'Experience the thrill of high-speed snowmobile racing while carving your path through beautiful winter landscapes.
Perform stunts to trigger speed boosts that will give you the edge when racing against your opponents.
Challenge your friends and race head-to-head for glory in the new multiplayer mode with up to 4 players.'
Normal price: $US0.99
'Darkness Rush is an Unreal-powered endless runner with 3-D visuals, rich content and an engaging game plot.
After an adventure, the vampire and the werewolf became good friends. And during the adventure, they both fell in love with Freya who is from Albom Clan. Love made them fight a duel. However Dark Dragon kidnapped Freya. For their cherished love, the vampire and werewolf reunited and fought against Dark Dragon.
Dive into an addictive iOS gaming experience and enter a mystical world where you manipulate vampires, werewolves and even witches.'
Normal price: $US3.99
'When the dragon blitzkrieg begins and and you've got nothing but a bundle of blood-soaked arrows and your half-frozen Viking brethren at your side… will you be ready?
Defend the land of your ancestors in this Scandinavian epic. Combine your melee, magic, and garrison defence in a concerted, strategic effort to protect the legacy of your people.'
Normal price: $US0.99
'Summoner Wars for iOS is a digital card game with all the tactical elements of a board game. Summoner Wars for iOS allows players to control the Phoenix Elves faction and battle against AI opponents or go online to play against others.
For those who wish to take the game to the next level, a deck-editor allows players to select the cards in their factions and reinforcements to build a custom deck to play with, within the confines of the rules. Changing cards can affect game play, making the game infinitely customisable.'
Normal price: $US0.99
'Private Dios is a paratrooper who is on a secret assault mission. He has to survive from violent enemies offensive in the sky and complete this challenging airborne operation. What he is going to face in the battlefield? You have his destiny in control. Get ready to jump, soldiers! '
Normal price: $US0.99
'Overload is an abstract turn-based one- or two-player strategy game for the iPhone and iPod Touch; you can play against either a friend on the same iPhone, or alone against the iPhone's AI.
The goal of the game is to conquer the game board and cover it with your colour. To achieve this, you charge neutral tiles and tiles in your colour by tapping on them.'
Normal price: $US2.99
'Nerds rejoice!! Finally a game that's fun for everyone! Strength in Numbers is THE multiplayer puzzle game where players race against each other and the clock.
Forget playing word games with friends, Strength in Numbers has exciting game play, a thrilling musical score, and entertaining voice narration that make for heart thumping fun!'
Normal price: $US1.99
'Drop bombs and eliminate enemies!! Highly addictive pick up and play game!
Ultimate Bombing with skills and strategy! Guarantee hours of fun and challenges!!!'
Normal price: $US0.99
'40 HIGHLY PRAISED GAMES, ALL-IN-1 APP!
includes JAILBREAKER, iSNIPER 3D, AC-130, DINO CAP and MORE!'
Normal price: $US0.99
