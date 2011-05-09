The Best Free Books On Kindle

So you’ve taken my advice and have bought a Kindle. Great, and welcome to the club!



Here are some of the best free books you can instantly download from your new Kindle (just a few of the 1.8 million free, out-of-copyright titles available).

I have all of these on my own Kindle. I’m posting this list in case you are overwhelmed and need some ideas to get started. Just make sure you download the correct version. Other versions may exist in the Kindle Store results page that cost money — make sure it says “Kindle Price: $0.00” before you click on the Buy button.

The Art of Money Getting Or, Golden Rules for… by PT Barnum.

Walden by Henry David Thoreau.

As a Man Thinketh by James Allen.

The Problems of Philosophy by Bertrand Russell.

Thus Spake Zarathustra by Nietzsche.

Meditations by Marcus Aurelius.

This Side of Paradise by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Othello by Shakespeare.

The Memorable Thoughts of Socrates by Xenophon.

The Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci (Complete) by Leonardo Da Vinci.

Arabian Nights by Andrew Lang.

The World Set Free by H.G. Wells.

The Sayings of Confucius by Confucius.

The Works of Edgar Allan Poe by Edgar Allan Poe.

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy.

Dream Psychology… by Sigmund Freud.

The Art of War by Sunzi. (that’s how they spell it in the free Kindle edition; some paid editions spell it Sun-Tzu.)

King Coal: A Novel by Upton Sinclair.

Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin by Benjamin Franklin, obviously.

The Journals of Lewis and Clark, 1804-1806.

The Gambler by Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

Dirty Little Secrets of Buzz by me (download a free sample on Kindle; the whole thing costs money, though.)

