FOOTBALL FANATICS! Here Are The Very Best Apps For This Season

With this year’s NFL season just beginning to ramp up, we’ve collected the best apps to make sure you’re always on top of NFL news, scores, and games.We have a couple great football games (including that LED Football game that swept the world in 1979), and an app that’s perfect for managing multiple fantasy football accounts.
ESPN's brilliant ScoreCenter app lets you pick your favourite teams and customise alerts. For example, the app can alert you whenever your team scores, whenever a quarter ends, and more.
Using the built in scoreboard, keep track of every NFL game, box score, and post-game recap.
LED Football 2 is the old classic Mattel handheld football game from 1979. It's simple, addictive, and fun.
Price: $0.99 (LED Football 1 is also available)
Fantasy Football Monster helps you manage all of your fantasy teams, whether you're on Yahoo, ESPN, NFL.com, or all three.
There are plentiful options for viewing and managing your team, as well as tons of stats to help you make decisions.
Price: $2.99
SB Nation's terrific news-feed app keeps track of over 300 sports blogs for you.
Plug in your favourite teams, then watch as the news pours in. 'Follow' specific stories, and get notified when the stories get edited or updated.
Price: free
Madden 2012 isn't the best football game, but it's the only football game you can buy for iPhone at this point.
Gameplay can be sluggish, but drawing routes for receivers is ingenious and fun.
Price: $6.99
