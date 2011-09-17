FOOTBALL FANATICS! Here Are The Very Best Apps For This Season

With this year’s NFL season just beginning to ramp up, we’ve collected the best apps to make sure you’re always on top of NFL news, scores, and games.We have a couple great football games (including that LED Football game that swept the world in 1979), and an app that’s perfect for managing multiple fantasy football accounts.

CBS Sports Pro Football For iPad is great for keeping track of stats

The CBS Sports Pro Football app is perfect for football fans and fantasy nerds alike. It provides 24/7 access to your CBS fantasy football team, as well as up to date stats and box scores.

Price: free (iPhone)(iPad)

Decision Maker for iPad is for fantasy football nuts

This app is a fantasy football grand master, giving you precise calculations to help you figure out who to start and who to bench each week.

There are even charts to map out how hot a player is over time.

Price: $4.99 (iPad), $2.99 (iPhone)

SlingPlayer lets you watch your home TV on the go.

A SlingBox is an excellent way to stream all of your home TV's channels to your iPhone, even over a 3G network.

Using the SlingPlayer app, you can catch every game you could've caught if you were at home. You can change the channels, and even schedule DVR recordings from the app.

Price: $29.99

ESPN ScoreCenter helps you keep tabs on all your favourite teams

ESPN's brilliant ScoreCenter app lets you pick your favourite teams and customise alerts. For example, the app can alert you whenever your team scores, whenever a quarter ends, and more.

Using the built in scoreboard, keep track of every NFL game, box score, and post-game recap.

Price: free (iPhone), XL (for iPad)

Here's the NFL's official app, NFL '11

NFL's NFL '11 app provides unparalleled access to video highlights, straight from the NFL network.

There are also great options for following games, keeping track of scores, and reading news.

Price: free (iPhone)(iPad)

LED Football 2 is a real throwback

LED Football 2 is the old classic Mattel handheld football game from 1979. It's simple, addictive, and fun.

Price: $0.99 (LED Football 1 is also available)

Fantasy Football Monster is the #1 app for managing all of your fantasy teams.

Fantasy Football Monster helps you manage all of your fantasy teams, whether you're on Yahoo, ESPN, NFL.com, or all three.

There are plentiful options for viewing and managing your team, as well as tons of stats to help you make decisions.

Price: $2.99

NFL Sunday Ticket lets you catch every NFL game on the go

If you're an NFL Sunday Ticket subscriber through DirecTV, this is the app for you.

Fair warning: this year's Sunday Ticket app is pretty buggy and is in need of a big update.

Price: free (iPhone)(iPad)

SB Nation aggregates all the best sports blogs

SB Nation's terrific news-feed app keeps track of over 300 sports blogs for you.

Plug in your favourite teams, then watch as the news pours in. 'Follow' specific stories, and get notified when the stories get edited or updated.

Price: free

Madden 2012 is your only real option for football on the iPhone

Madden 2012 isn't the best football game, but it's the only football game you can buy for iPhone at this point.

Gameplay can be sluggish, but drawing routes for receivers is ingenious and fun.

Price: $6.99

