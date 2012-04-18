PRESENTING: The 101 Finance People You Have To Follow On Twitter

Photo: MSNBC
At Business Insider, we strive to give you the news first, and best.But how do we get that news in the first place?
Well, we follow a lot of brilliant market people on Twitter.
These include actual market practitioners (financial advisors, hedge fund managers, and sell-side analysts) as well as a lot of smart media people who are brimming with great insights all day.
Plus, we also follow several feeds that are jam packed with timely data.
We think you should follow all these people.
Occupation: Financial Times' Markets Editor
Handle: @chrisadamsmkts
Why: Knows what's happening in the market as fast as anyone.
Occupation: Economist at Penn
Handle: @justinwolfers
Why: Brilliant insights. He connects academic stuff with real-time data.
Occupation: Being Pacific Investment Management Company LLC
Why: Their Tweets move markets.
Occupation: Investment advisor
Handle: @reformedbroker
Why: The Street's most irreverent (and most hilarious) Tweeter.
Occupation: Senior correspondent, Fox Business
Handle: @cgasparino
Why: Love him or hate him, the man is a newsbreaker.
Occupation: Senior editor and blogger at CNBC.com
Handle: @carney
Why: Helps keeps world's leading business network real.
Occupation: Wall Street reporter for Politico
Handle: @morningmoneyben
Why: Politico's predawn warrior also has a lot to say during the day. He writes from New York, not Washington, so he may actually know what he's talking about.
Occupation: Professor at NYU Law School; former Special Inspector General for the Troubles Asset Relief Program
Handle: @neilbarofsky
Why: When you escape from Treasury alive, you're bound to have a lot on your mind. He knows the bailouts better than anyone. Also: can take a joke.
Occupation: Economist; Professor at University of Chicago; former White House advisor
Handle: @austan_goolsbee
Why: Another Capitol Hill castaway. Good proxy for getting inside the mind of Obamanomics.
Occupation: Former Treasury official and advisor to President George W. Bush; principal at communications firm Hamilton Place Strategies
Handle: @tonyfratto
Why: A Bushie speaks!
Occupation: Government bond trader
Handle: @fullcarry
Why: Awesome bond market commentator. Knows the economy cold.
Occupation: Mysterious Norwegian blogger (don't worry he Tweets in English too).
Handle: @finansakrobat
Why: Really great insights on macrofinance. Scandanavia represent.
Occupation: Being the St. Louis Federal Reserve
Handle: @stlouisfed
Why: Far and away the best of the regional Fed Twitter feeds, Tweeting thought-provoking charts all day.
Occupation: Write modelled behaviour, a blog about (mostly) macroeconomics
Handle: @modeledbehavior
Why: Super smart Tweets about economic issues both weighty and...less so.
Occupations: Reporters and bloggers for New York Times' economics website
Names & Handles: Binyamin Appelbaum (@bcappelbaum); Annie Lowrey (@annielowrey); Catherine Rampell (@crampell); Motoko Rich (@motokorich); David Leonhardt (@dleonhardt).
Why: Economics whiz kids (we figure average age is ~30).
Occupation: Dow Jones Eurozone reporter
Handle: @matinastevis
Why: Dow Jones reporter Tweeting the crisis in the Eurozone. Live from Brussels.
Occupation: Dow Jones's Forex Team
Handles: @bradleydaviswsj, @robpas, @djfxtrader
Why: You'll barely need your WSJ subscription if you follow them.
Occupation: Currencies editor at Dow Jones, writer for WSJ
Handle: @katie_martin_fx
Why: OK, hers are actually the best forex Tweets.
Occupation: Chief Europe Strategist at Trend Macrolytics, LLC
Handle: @lorcanrk
Why: Eurozone intelligence from a guy with skin in the game. Knows Ireland better than anyone.
Occupation: Financial reporter for Italian financial site Linkiesta
Handle: @fgoria
Why: If Italy falls into the Adriatic, you'll hear it from him before anyone else.
Occupation: Market-maker of European government bonds
Handle: @gusbaratta
Why: Another favourite Eurozone expert, broadcasting live from Milan.
Occupation: Managing Partner of NY investment bank Westwood Capital LLC
Handle: @danielalpert
Why: This guy reminds us that there's a difference between writiing about The Street, and actually being The Street.
Occupation: Twitter feed of financial information services website
Handle: @markiteconomics
Why: Awesome data feed. All day.
Occupation: Economist, hedge fund mananger, commentator
Handle: @mark_dow
Why: One of the smartest guys we know. Tweets in three languages!
Occupation: Editor of The Armo Trader blog.
Handle: @thearmotrader
Why: Wise far beyond his years (he's still an undergrad!). Great insights on trading and economics.
Occupation: Editor of MacroFugue; software engineer
Handle: @mbusigin
Why: Self-described 'amateur economist and investor' just happens to have 2,500+ followers. Brilliant, original thinker. Creator of great charts. Hockey fan.
Occupation: Reuters' Financial Graphics Editor
Handle: @scottybarber
Why: One of the best economic chartsmakers out there.
Occupation: Economics reporter for Reuters
Handle: @pdacosta
Why: One of the best reporters in the game.
Occupation: Reuters' finance blogger
Handle: @felixsalmon
Why: Just look at him -- is that the face of a man lacking 'insightful analysis?'
Occupation: Editor, Reuters' Muniland blog
Handle: @cate_long
Why: Extremely plugged in; one-stop shopping for news on municipal bond shenanigans.
Occupation: FT Alphaville reporter
Handle: @izakaminska
Why: Dynamo reporter covering energy, central banks, ETFs, and market structure. Live from Geneva.
Occupation: Contributor to investor site Minyanville.com;
Handle: @conorsen
Why: Scary-smart takes on everything financial markets, tech stocks, startups, socionomics. Also: An optimist.
Occupation: Bond trader and analyst
Handle: @bondscoop
Why: Representing the home of Bob Dylan and Paul Bunyan. Analysis untainted by big-city types.
Occupation: Commentator on Chinese affairs.
Handle: @niubi
Why: The best China commentator we know. Following Bill is like having your own personal China Hand.
Occupation: Tweets from the largest online economic community in the world.
Handle: @economywatch
Why: We're pretty good about not missing anything -- but if we think we might have, we turn to these guys.
Occupation: Editor, Crossing Wall Street
Handle: @eddyelfenbein
Why: Years upon years of investment experience, boiled down to 140 characters or less. Also: incredibly witty.
Occupation: Id of finance
Handle: @zerohedge
Why: The bête noire of the markets and one of our favourite sparring partners. Breaking news and dangerous thoughts.
Occupation: Twitter feed of ForexLive.com, which provides economic and currency exchange analysis.
Handle: @forexlive
Why: Super-fast takes on the economy, and what currencies are moving.
Occupation: Associate editor at The Atlantic covering business & economics
Handle: @obsoletedogma
Why: Up and coming star. Despite Tweeting from Washington, has stellar economic insights.
Occupation: Twitter feed for Deal Breaker, which covers Wall Street culture and personalities in finance.
Handle: @dealbreaker
Why: 'Nuff said.
Occupation: President of Seabreeze Partners Management Inc; The Street contributor
Handle: @dougkass
Why: Hedge fund trader tweeting trades in real time. Loads of experience and insight.
Occupation: Former global wealth and investment management head at Bank of America; now
Handle: @salliekrawcheck
Why: Usually people who had this much power aren't on Twitter. She's new to Twitter, and already awesome at it.
Occupation: Mysterious financial quipster
Handle: @dukestjournal
Why: Another keen analyst who prefers the lifestyle of an anony-snarker.
Occupation: Editor, Insider Monkey
Handle: @insidermonkey
Why: The BCS of hedge funds. If John Paulson made another bad trade, you'll hear it here first.
Occupation: Twitter feed for eponymous value investing website
Handle: @valuewalk
Why: Another site that hears things even before we do.
Occupations: A popular group blog.
Handles: @dutch_book, @nakedbondbear, @the_analyst, @comfortablysmug
Why: A wide range of insights on bonds, currency, the economy, and Chinese stock frauds.
Occupation: Twitter feed of eponymous financial news site
Handle: @street_insider
Why: Market moving headlines: FAST.
Occupation: Editor, Pragmatic Capitalist
Handle: @pragcapitalist
Why: Superlative market perspective, one of the most influential economic thinkers today.
Occupation: Undergrad(!)
Handle: @naufalsanaullah
Why: Market analysis prodigy. Michigan Wolverine. Knows trading and econ and everything in between.
Occupation: NYU Stern School Professor, Chairman of Roubini Global Economics
Handle: @nouriel
Why: Live doom.
Occupation: Senior Economist at Roubini Global Economics; editor of economistmeg.com.
Handle: @economistmeg
Why: An hourly dose of Europacalyptica straight from London. Roubini's sidekick.
Occupation: Editor of eponymous investment analysis and China news website
Handle: @theanalyst_hk
Why: Excellent insights. Not nearly as apocalyptic as name suggests.
Occupation: Editor, re: The Auditors
Handle: @retheauditors
Why: A lone voice crying out for accountability among accountants.
Occupation: Bloomberg TV's economics editor
Handle: @lindayueh
Why: Tweeting macro economic developments from around the world.
Occupation: Host of Bloomberg TV's Bloomberg Surveillance
Handle: @tomkeene
Why: Might have more years covering the street than anyone at BI...combined.
Occupation: Bloomberg investigative reporter
Handle: @bobivry
Why: Self-described 'zombie bank reporter.' Remember that story about billions of dollars the Fed secretly lent? Yeah, he broke that.
Occupation: Lifestyle for New York Times' Dealbook
Handle: @kevinroose
Why: Our favourite billionaire-for-a-day.
Occupation: Economics correspondent for The Economist
Handle: @ryanavent
Why: Good economic insights all day.
Occupation: Tech/Media/Telecom hedge fund analyst
Handle: @tmtanalyst
Why: Libertarian market swashbuckler. Brooklyn represent.
Occupation: Trader and blogger
Handle: @trendrida
Why: Follow for specific ideas and general hilarity.
Occupation: Slate's economics reporter
Handle: @mattyglesias
Why: Original economic insights. Datahunter extraordinaire. Not a punch puller.
Occupation: Finance reporter in Greece
Handle: @efiefthimiou
Why: Another reporter we like to consider our own personal Greece Hand.
Occupation: Economist, blogger
Handle: @markthoma
Why: One of the few tenured economists on this list (University of Oregon).
Occupation: Mysteriously knowledgeable Eurozone analyst
Handle: @_cb01
Why: He thinks through the sequences of the Eurozone meltdown so you don't have to.
Occupation: Currency analyst at forex research site DailyFX
Handle: @cvecchiofx
Why: 12,000 followers for a baby-faced currency analyst? Must be doing something right.
Occupation: Economics professor at Laval University, Quebec City
Handle: @stephenfgordon
Why: Like listening to a really good econ lecture, 140 characters at a time.
Occupation: Editor, 538
Handle: @fivethirtyeight
Why: We have a weakness for numbers guys. And knowing politics is going to be super important this year.
Occupation: Housing analyst, CEO of appraiser group Miller Samuel Inc.
Handle: @jonathanmiller
Why: Our go-to housing guru.
Occupation: Founder, Surfview Capital
Handle: @ldrogen
Why: Great stock thoughts, even better hockey thoughts.
Occupation: Blogger/Columnist, Washington Post
Handle: @ezraklein
Why: We think he's really good at Twitter -- solid retweets, eager conversationalist and not afraid to nerd out in public.
Occupation: Fellow at progressive thinktank Roosevelt Institute. Economics and finance blogger.
Handle: @rortybomb
Why: One of the most thought-provoking people we know. Also terrific article hunter.
Occupation: Economist at UC Berkeley
Handle: @delong
Why: On the Mount Rushmore of economics bloggers.
Occupation: FT Alphaville reporter
Handle: @cardiffgarcia
Why: King of understanding seasonality. Not afraid to use FTMFW.
Occupation: FT Alphaville reporter
Handle: @jsphctrl
Why: If you're into 'accounting curios du jour' -- and we are -- he's a must follow.
Occupation: The FT's quasi-live blog.
Handle: @ftalphaville
Why: The nerdiest capital markets blog there is.
Occupation: Finance professor at Trinity College, Dublin
Handle: @brianmlucey
Why: Our man in Ireland.
Occupation: Fixed income portfolio manager; Editor, Economic Musings
Handle: @davidschawel
Why: Genius bond insights from the trenches.
Occupation: Assignment Desk Manager and Social Media at CNBC
Handle: @ryanruggiero
Why: CNBC's quarterback.
Occupation: Some sort of trader...we think.
Handle: @ivanthek
Why: Live snarking during trading hours.
Occupation: Bloomberg TV markets reporter.
Handle: @saraeisenfx
Why: As close to instant forex info without actually being on the floor.
Occupation: Chief Economist at Atlantic Asset Management; blogger
Handle: @andyharless
Why: Because we need some econ jargon in our life, but prefer it limited to 140 characters.
Occupation: Editor of Bloomberg's Economics Brief.
Handle: @kevindepew
Why: The only person on this list with an Emmy.
Occupation: Brussels bureau chief of the Financial Times
Handle: @spiegelpeter
Why: An Orioles fan breaking big news in the heart of Old Europe.
Occupation: Deputy editor of Greece's daily English language newspaper, Kathimerini English Edition
Handles: @nickmalkoutzis
Why: Front-row seat to Greece's slide into oblivion.
Occupation: Columnist for Kerdos Financial Newspaper in Greece
Handle: @ekourtali
Why: Knows faster than anyone what's happening in Greek financial markets.
Occupation: Unknown
Handle: @alea_
Why: Knows everything about everything; top-notch on derivatives and Europe.
Occupation: Eurozone fixed income strategiest at Nomura
Handle: @firoozye
Why: Nomura macro guru; finalist for Wolfson prize on best solution to breakup the Euro.
Occupation: Founder and managing partner, IronFire Capital
Handle: @ericjackson
Why: Hedge fund manager, expert on big tech and China.
Occupation: Global Head of Dealing at London & Capital Asset Management
Handle: @tradedesk_steve
Why: If you can stand the all-caps, he knows his stuff.
Occupation: Product Director at StockTwits
Handle: @zerobeta
Why: Knows the finance Twittersphere well. Also: really witty.
Occupation: Editor, Epicurean Dealmaker
Handle: @epicureandeal
Why: Classical perspective on modern problems.
Occupation: CEO of Vestact, equities asset manager in Joburg/NewYork
Handle: @paul_vestact
Why: The smartest springbok we know.
