PRESENTING: The 101 Finance People You Have To Follow On Twitter

Photo: MSNBC

At Business Insider, we strive to give you the news first, and best.But how do we get that news in the first place?



Well, we follow a lot of brilliant market people on Twitter.

These include actual market practitioners (financial advisors, hedge fund managers, and sell-side analysts) as well as a lot of smart media people who are brimming with great insights all day.

Plus, we also follow several feeds that are jam packed with timely data.

We think you should follow all these people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.