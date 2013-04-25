YOU VOTED: The Best Fast Food In America

A month ago, we asked you to vote for your favourite fast food items.



The results are in, and we’re ready to unveil the best fast food in America.

More than 2,000 Business Insider readers took the survey. The vast majority (87%) of responders were men.

While most live in cities (54%), there was also a strong suburban contingent (37%).

We have winners for categories including burger, burrito, chicken nuggets, and more.

Thanks for voting!

