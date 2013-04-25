YOU VOTED: The Best Fast Food In America

Ashley Lutz

A month ago, we asked you to vote for your favourite fast food items. 

The results are in, and we’re ready to unveil the best fast food in America.

More than 2,000 Business Insider readers took the survey. The vast majority (87%) of responders were men.

While most live in cities (54%), there was also a strong suburban contingent (37%). 

We have winners for categories including burger, burrito, chicken nuggets, and more. 

Thanks for voting! 

Best Fast Food Burger: Wendy's Classic (34%)

Other options included McDonald's Big Mac (19%), Burger King Whopper (25%), White Castle sliders (7%), and Carl's Jr. (16%).

Best 'Better Burger' Chain: Five Guys Burgers & Fries (50%)

Other options included (9%) and In-N-Out Burger (42%).

Best Pizza: Papa John's (39%)

Other options included Domino's (32%) and Pizza Hut (29%).

Best Fries: McDonald's (66%)

Other options include Wendy's (22%) and Burger King (12%).

Best Chicken Sandwich: Chick-fil-A (54%)

Other options included Wendy's Spicy Chicken (35%) and McChicken (11%).

Best Value Menu: McDonald's (43%)

Other options included Wendy's (24%), KFC (4%), Taco Bell (23%), and Burger King (6%).

Best Sandwich: Panera Bread's Bacon Turkey Bravo (35%)

Other options included Arby's Roast Beef (26%), Subway's Meatball Marinara (19%), and Quizno's classic Italian (20%).

Best Quick Mexican: Chipotle (65%)

Other options included Taco Bell (24%), and Qdoba (10%).

Best Burrito: Chipotle (86%)

Other option included Qdoba (10%).

Best Hangover Food: McDonald's (33%)

Other options included Chipotle (26%), Burger King (11%), and Taco Bell (30%).

Best Fried Chicken: KFC (37%)

Other options included Popeyes (35%) and Chick-Fil-A (28%).

Best Subs: Subway (34%)

Other options included Jimmy John's (24%), Potbelly (16%), and Quizno's (27%).

Best Coffee: Starbucks (50%)

Other options included Caribou (7%), Dunkin' doughnuts (33%), and Tim Horton's (9%).

Best Breakfast Spot: McDonald's (55%)

Other options included Starbucks (17%) and Dunkin' doughnuts (28%).

Best Chicken Nuggets: Chick-fil-A (53%)

Other options included McDonald's (37%) and Burger King (8%).

Best Kid's Meal: McDonald's (73%)

Other plans included Burger King (6%), Subway (7%), and Wendy's (14%).

Best Milkshake: Dairy Queen (59%)

Other options included McDonald's (18%), Burger King (5%), and Chick-Fil-A (18%).

Other options included Chick-Fil-A Waffle Fries (41%), and Nathan's fries (16%).

Best doughnut: Krispy Kreme (57%)

Other options included Dunkin' doughnuts (34%), and Tim Horton's (8%).

Big Mac vs Whopper: Whopper wins (53%)

Whopper got 47% of the vote.

Coke vs Pepsi: Coke wins (74%)

Pepsi got 26% of the vote.

Starbucks vs Dunkin' doughnuts: Starbucks wins (57%)

Dunkin' got 43% of the vote.

You've seen your favourite fast food chains...

Now check out some hilarious fast food fails >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.