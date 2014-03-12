Facebook Has A Program That Gives Special Access To Elite Marketers -- These Are Their Insights

Facebook’s preferred marketing program might be described as the world’s most important social media marketing collective and certification program rolled into one.

The main purpose of the program is to connect brands with developers who excel at social marketing — Preferred Marketing Developers (PMDs). These are companies that must be referred by Facebook employees or existing PMDs.

Facebook grants certain privileges to PMDs, allowing them to collect analytics and serve ads into the social network with the latest and most advanced tools. Facebook often consults PMDs on product plans. They have as close as it gets to an inside view on Facebook marketing.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we spoke to four SPMDs who revealed some of their strategies and insights for Facebook marketing, and what the future looks like for Facebook’s preferred marketing developers. We also explore how brands and marketers can adopt a more holistic Facebook marketing approach, and measure results and engagement.

Here are some of the top insights gleaned from our conversations with SPMDs:

Moving beyond last-click attribution : One Adobe client, a hospitality and entertainment group, realised that their apps were driving sales through other online and offline channels. They only realised this once they stopped obsessing on the last click before a sale, and tracked customers across channels.

: One Adobe client, a hospitality and entertainment group, realised that their apps were driving sales through other online and offline channels. They only realised this once they stopped obsessing on the last click before a sale, and tracked customers across channels. Pre-Testing Paid Media : SPMDs like Brand Networks and Adaptly understand that owned and earned media isn’t just valuable in and of itself. It’s also valuable as a source of analytics and data that will hint at what types of content will work as paid media. One airline brand using this technique saw total reach more than double to 63% of its targeted fans.

: SPMDs like Brand Networks and Adaptly understand that owned and earned media isn’t just valuable in and of itself. It’s also valuable as a source of analytics and data that will hint at what types of content will work as paid media. One airline brand using this technique saw total reach more than double to 63% of its targeted fans. Measuring Quality Of Engagement : SPMDs understand that the best metrics don’t just measure quality, but quantity too. SPMDs have the best technology and interfaces for sifting through data.

: SPMDs understand that the best metrics don’t just measure quality, but quantity too. SPMDs have the best technology and interfaces for sifting through data. Understanding Facebook Activity In Emerging Markets : SPMDs and PMDs more broadly can be marketers’ field experts, sensitizing them to seasonal, cultural, and local economic factors that can make or break their campaigns in foreign markets where Facebook’s growing the fastest.

: SPMDs and PMDs more broadly can be marketers’ field experts, sensitizing them to seasonal, cultural, and local economic factors that can make or break their campaigns in foreign markets where Facebook’s growing the fastest. Influencing Facebook Product Development: SPMDs are the channel through which agencies and advertisers can gain a window into the inner workings of Facebook. SPMDs have influence at Facebook and have pushed Facebook to make many needed changes such as streamlining its paid media ad product line.

In full, the report:

