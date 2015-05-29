These explorers' Instagram feeds will make you want to get out and see the world

Your friends’ Instagram feeds of selfies, brunch, and baby photos get tedious fast — unless those selfies happen to be taken with a whale or you brunch while hanging from a cliff face.
Luckily there are tons of amazing Instagram feeds from explorers and adventurers — many who have embarked on incredible journeys, set records for achieving things no person has done before, and advanced science by exploring the fascinating details of life on our planet — will add a dose of adrenaline and wonder to your day.
And in some cases, they might inspire you to drop what you’re doing and go see the world.
Climber and photographer Jimmy Chin beautifully captures all kinds of adventures, but his shots of mountains -- and the climbers, skiers, and snowboarders that love them -- are breathtaking.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Paul Salopek is taking 'slow travel' back to its (and our) roots as he retraces humanity's migration around the globe, in a 21,000 mile, seven-year walk that began in Ethiopia.
Award-winning photographer Beverly Joubert and her husband Dereck are conservationists and filmmakers who focus on African wildlife.
Ocean conservationist David Doubilet's photos show aspects of the underwater alien world that most of us never see.
Record-setting climber Alex Honnold was one of National Geographic's adventurers of the year in 2010, and he's continued pushing the limits of climbing -- frequently without a rope -- since then.
Biologist and photographer Gemina Garland-Lewis leads National Geographic student expeditions when she's not researching how human, animal, and environmental health intersect.
One of the top photojournalists in the world, National Geographic Explorer Reza largely splits his time between Nat Geo and a nonprofit he founded called AïNA that works to develop media in Afghanistan.
Both a photographer and a conservationist, Joel Satore founded Project Ark, where he shoots photos of rare animals to raise awareness of the ongoing extinction crisis.
National Geographic Fellow Mattias Klum shoots some of the most amazing nature photos we've ever seen.
Adventure and expedition photographer Cory Richards's work focuses on both the nature of adventure and on modern society.
Kilian Jornet made a name for himself setting speed records getting up mountains, mixing trail running and climbing -- though he enjoys the journeys back down to the bottom too.
One of National Geographic's 2014 adventurers of the year, Greg Long came back from nearly drowning in 2012 to becoming a big-wave surfing champion.
Astronaut Terry Virts has a perspective on the world that most of us will never see -- but if you want inspiration to explore, there's nothing like seeing the whole world from space.
