The 8 best ethnic neighbourhoods in New York City

Back in the day, Little Italy was a Neapolitan village whose primary language was Italian.

Immigrants from Naples and Sicily flocked to it in the 1880s, and the area peaked in 1910, with a population of over 10,000 Italians and an area spanning 50 blocks. It has since shrunk (it's now around 14 blocks between Broome and Canal, Lafayette and Bowery), deteriorating into an enclave that can often feel like a souvenir slinging tourist trap.

However, it's a vibrant and fun neighbourhood with narrow, European-feeling cobblestone streets full of gelaterias and bakeries, and real foodie gems, like Parm and Rubirosa. Don't miss September's Feast of San Gennaro, a colourful street festival and foodie fave.