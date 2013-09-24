The Best Entrepreneurs Know How To Fail Well

Success comes with a lot of failure.

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran tells

Teri Evans in an interview with Entrepreneur that an important trait for entrepreneurs to have is the ability to get back up after facing rejection.

“Show me an entrepreneur who can take a hit, and I’ll show you a good entrepreneur,” Corcoran says. She goes on to admit that she “fails well” and is able to get right back up after falling down.

Corcoran says that’s another deciding factor in becoming a successful entrepreneur: How long it takes you to get back up.

“The great sales people take the hit and then they jump right back up. They’ve been hurt just as much as the next guy, but they work right through it,” she says. “If you have that skill, you should be an entrepreneur.”

