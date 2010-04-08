22 Entrepreneurs' Tumblrs You Must Start Following Now

Yesterday, we gave you a list of some of the best entrepreneur bloggers.
Since, David Noël has put together a great post listing all the great entrepreneurs and VCs who have Tumblr blogs. There are many!
Since Tumblrs are sometimes referred to as “online scrapbooks”, many of these aren’t just blogs but cool grab bags of music, pictures, quotes, and sometimes great posts about entrepreneurship and venture capital. We’ve selected some of our favourites.
Bijan is a Partner at Spark Capital and investor in the likes of Twitter, Tumblr, Boxee and others. He has a great Tumblr where he posts music and smart posts about VC and startups.
On his Tumblr, Mike (left) describes himself as 'a high school dropout, the CEO of blip.tv and a former warblogger.' The blog doesn't disappoint on this tantalising headline.
This is unusual enough to be noted: this Tumblr includes a full description of its author:
I am the CSO of Ditech Networks Nasdaq (DITC) the founder and former CEO of PhoneTag, founder/principal in NobelBiz and founder/chief evangelist of GRID.com. This blog is about my life as a serial entrepreneur, husband, traveller, inventor and father.
Awesome.
Albert is a partner at Union Square Ventures (centre, here). His Tumblr is more like a straight blog, with plenty of great posts about technology trends. With an MIT PhD, he still writes code and writes about it.
Mo is a VC at Spark Capital, and uses his Tumblr to post music as well as about technology and entrepreneurship.
Bryce is a VC at O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures, and he uses Tumblr for his 'personal site' -- mostly pictures, music and quick jots.
Noah is head planner at The Barbarian Group, a web agency, and his Tumblr is really good: technology trends, funny pictures, great quotes, you name it.
Taylor Davidson is an 'idea shaper, traveller, thinker, photographer' who happens to have a pretty cool Tumblr.
Jay Parkinson, a.k.a. the hipster doctor, is the founder of online health startup Hello Health and design firm The Future Well. His Tumblr is his main blog and a great resource.
Anthony Volodkin (right, with Tumblr founder David Karp) is the founder of The Hype Machine, a really cool website that crawls music blogs and comes up with the most popular music right now. His Tumblr is equally wonderful.
Michael Galpert is the cofounder of Aviary, aka Photoshop inside your browser. His Tumblr is pretty cool.
Hiten Shah is a serial entrepreneur, lastly the founder of KISSMetrics, and has a really cool Tumblr.
John Maloney is the grownup overseer (aka President) of Tumblr, so he's pretty much required to have one of his own.
Jen Bekman is one of the coolest Tumblrs we know. An art gallery owner and the founder of art commerce site 20x200, her Tumblr is a mix of great art and startup life. Fantastic.
Dave Morin is somewhat famous for his epic proposal. Now an entrepreneur, he used to work at Facebook, where he was one of the people behind the Facebook Platform and Facebook Connect.
Nate Westheimer is VP of product at AnyClip, the organiser of the New York Tech Meetup and wears more hats besides. And, obligatory for a New York startup celebrity, he has a pretty cool Tumblr.
John Borthwick is the CEO of Betaworks, the company that doesn't want you to call it an incubator. He also has a really cool Tumblr.
And of course, last but not least, we have to include Rob Go, associate at Spark Capital, who got us started on this whole exercise.
