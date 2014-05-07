The 50 Best Engineering Schools

Studying engineering can result in incredibly lucrative job offerings and salaries upon graduation.

In Silicon Valley, salaries for experienced engineers can start at $US165,000 per year. The national average for a software developer is $US89,000, according to data from 2013. A senior software engineer makes $US98,000 a year, on average.

Some of the best engineering schools in the world serve as feeder programs for the best technology companies out there, like Facebook Google and Apple.

We also parsed LinkedIn to find the top tech employers, based on the companies with the greatest number of graduates employed per school.

