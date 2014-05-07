The 50 Best Engineering Schools

Studying engineering can result in incredibly lucrative job offerings and salaries upon graduation.
In Silicon Valley, salaries for experienced engineers can start at $US165,000 per year. The national average for a software developer is $US89,000, according to data from 2013. A senior software engineer makes $US98,000 a year, on average.
Some of the best engineering schools in the world serve as feeder programs for the best technology companies out there, like Facebook Google and Apple.
We also parsed LinkedIn to find the top tech employers, based on the companies with the greatest number of graduates employed per school.
St. Louis, Missouri
Wash U is well known for its residential life facilities, as well as its Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, which houses works from artists like Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock.
Many students live on a 40-acre part of campus known as the South 40, which includes residential colleges for upperclassmen students.
Top tech employers: IBM, Microsoft, Google
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Notre Dame, Indiana
The University of Notre Dame is more than just a powerhouse on the football field. Founded in 1842, Notre Dame ranks No. 18 overall on U.S. News' list of the top national universities.
Notable alumni include former US Secretary of State and current Dropbox board member Condoleezza Rice, as well as talk-show host Regis Philbin and Hall of Fame football player Joe Montana.
Top tech employers: IBM
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Piscataway, New Jersey
Tucked away in New Jersey, Rutgers University gives its students the opportunity to be part of a dynamic engineering community, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Rutgers is one of the oldest academic engineering programs in the nation. Founded in 1864, the school recently celebrated its 150-year-old birthday.
Top tech employers: IBM
Source: U.S. News & World Report
East Lansing, Michigan
Located in the heart of college town East Lansing, Michigan State University is located in the city that is also home to the Great Lakes Folk Festival.
Top employers: IBM, Microsoft
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Tempe, Arizona
Arizona State University is one of the largest schools in the country, with four campuses in Phoenix.
Notable alumni include talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, and former professional baseball player Barry Bonds.
Top employers: Intel, Microsoft
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Charlottesville, Virginia
Founded by Thomas Jefferson, the University of Virgina is known by insiders as 'Mr. Jefferson's University.'
Reminiscent of the magical school Hogwarts in Harry Potter, the University of Virginia has its own distinct lingo, according to U.S. News & Report. They call the campus the 'grounds' and the main quad the 'lawn.'
Students are referred to either as in their first, second, third or fourth year, as opposed to the usual American nomenclature.
Top tech employers: IBM
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Gainesville, Florida
Students at the University of Florida know how to code and party. It throws one of the biggest student-run pep rallies in the world.
Other than its engineering school, the University of Florida has well-respected programs in the Hough Graduate School of Business, Levin College of Law, and the College of Medicine.
Top tech employers: Intel, IBM
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Santa Barbara, California
Located on the coast of Southern California, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, UC Santa Barbara has a gorgeous view of the Pacific Ocean.
Nationally, UCSB is ranked No. 41 overall. It's also a well-known party school.
Top tech employers: Google, Oracle, Apple, Microsoft, Cisco, Intel, Hewlett-Packard
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Lehigh University is known as one of the biggest party schools in the nation, ranking No. 10 on the Princeton Review's ranking of student debauchery.
But despite its reputation, Lehigh University is worth the price of a degree. Attending Lehigh for four years would cost you $US219,200. Your 20-year return-on-investment would be $US526,900.
Top tech employers: IBM, Intel
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Ames, Iowa
Iowa State University, founded in 1858, offers more than 100 undergraduate majors. Thanks to its 'Solar 4' initiative, students are basically guaranteed to graduate in four years.
Top tech employers: IBM, Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Providence, Rhode Island
Brown boasts some of the highest SAT scores in the nation. At Brown, students decide the exact nature of their course of study.
Overall nationally, Brown ranks No. 14.
Top tech employers: Google, Microsoft, IBM
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Boulder, Colorado
The University of Colorado, Boulder, houses massive offices for three national laboratories: the National Center for Atmospheric Research, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That gives Boulder one of the highest per-capita rates of software developers in the nation.
Within the last couple of years, tech companies like Google, Microsoft's Bing, IBM, and Living Social have opened or expanded their offices.
Top tech employers: IBM, Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Davis, California
UC Davis has some of the smartest students compared with other public schools in the country.
Overall, UC Davis is ranked No. 39 in the country.
Top tech employers: Intel, Cisco, Hewlett-Packard
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Raleigh, North Carolina
North Carolina State University is the largest university in the Carolinas.
It's home to fun student traditions like Shack-A-Thon, an annual fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity; and the Krispy Kreme Challenge that benefits the N.C. Children's Hospital.
Top tech employers: IBM, Cisco, SAS
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Seattle, Washington
Located just north of downtown Seattle, the University of Washington boasts a 703-acre campus.
Notable alumni include MySpace cofounder Chris DeWolfe and Baskin-Robbins cofounder Irv Robbins.
Top tech employers: Microsoft, Amazon, Intel
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania is one of the top-ranked Ivy League schools. The school offers a great combination of strong academics and a top-notch social life -- both with their on-campus Greek life and across Philadelphia.
Founded by Benjamin Franklin, the school's notable alumni include former US President William Henry Harrison, and celebrity businessman Donald Trump.
Top tech employers: Google, IBM, Microsoft
Source: U.S. News & World Report
San Diego, California
UCSD's campus lies alongside the beautiful Pacific Ocean in the affluent neighbourhood of La Jolla.
Notable UCSD alumni include Bill Atkinson, who created the first Apple Macintosh computer, and Mike Judge, the producer who created 'Office Space' and more recently 'Silicon Valley.'
Top tech employers: Qualcomm, Google, Hewlett-Packard
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Troy, New York
Overlooking the Hudson River, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute offers an ideal space for people who love the outdoors. (But Albany is just 9 miles away.)
Top tech employers: IBM, Intel, Cisco
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State University, founded in 1870, sprawls over 1,764 acres. It has the 18th-largest university research library in North America.
Top tech employers: IBM
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Minneapolis, Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is located in the Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, though its main campus is located in Minneapolis.
The College of Science and Engineering is located in the Mall area, known as the center of the Minneapolis Campus.
Top tech employers: 3M
Source: U.S. News & World Report
College Park, Maryland
Sports play a huge role in campus culture largely thanks to its basketball team, the Maryland Terrapins. The mascot, Testudo, is a Diamondback terrapin. One of several Testudo sculptures on campus sits in front of McKeldin Library. Rubbing its nose will apparently bring you good luck.
Top tech employers: IBM
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Los Angeles, California
UCLA is ranked as one of the top public schools with the smartest students. Located in the heart of Westwood in Southern California, UCLA students have movie premieres right at their fingertips.
The school offers more than 3,000 courses and more than 130 majors.
Top tech employers: Google, IBM, Apple
Source: U.S. News & World Report
University Park, Pennsylvania
Known as 'Happy Valley,' Penn State is also home to THON, the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.
Off campus, students can explore the town of State College, a small town with coffee shops, restaurants, and bars.
Top tech employers: IBM,
Source: U.S. News & World Report
New York, New York
Located in New York City, Columbia's location is one of its greatest selling points.
The university's neo-classical campus occupies six city blocks in Manhattan, taking up a little over 30 acres and offering a respite from the hustle and bustle outside its gates. Columbia was ranked at the top of the Best College Library list, and currently hosts more than 10 million volumes.
The Ivy League establishment is home to the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
Top tech employers: IBM, Google
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Houston, Texas
Students at Rice University are known for having some of the highest SAT scores in the nation.
Situated in Houston, Texas, Rice is known for the success of its baseball team.
Top tech employers: IBM, Hewlett-Packard, Google
Source: U.S. News & World Report
University in Baltimore, Maryland
While it may be one of the most expensive colleges in the country, Johns Hopkins University seems to be worth it -- 33 Nobel Prize winners have been associated with the university, either as faculty members or alumni. In 2009, Hopkins received $US1.86 billion in federal research grants -- more than any other US university.
Top tech employers: IBM
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Blacksburg, Virginia
Virginia Tech's campus uses of Hokie Stone, a combination of different coloured limestone, which adorn most of its buildings and other campus features, including a memorial to the 2007 massacre at the school.
At Virginia Tech, students are encouraged to 'invent the future.'
Top tech employers: IBM
Source: U.S. News & World Report
College Station, Texas
Texas A&M University's main campus is one of the largest in America, spanning 5,500 acres.
Texas A&M ranks in the top 20 American research institutes in terms of funding and has made notable contributions to such fields like animal cloning and petroleum engineering.
Top tech employers: Hewlett-Packard, Dell, IBM
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Evanston, Illinois
Northwestern is on the outskirts of Chicago, in Evanston, Illinois. Other than its engineering school, Northwestern is known for both its journalism and law schools.
Top tech employers: IBM, Google, Microsoft
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Princeton, New Jersey
Ivy League school Princeton was the first university to offer a 'no loan' policy to students needing financial aid. Instead of loans, Princeton decided to offer grants to eligible students.
Notable alumni include First Lady Michelle Obama and former US President Woodrow Wilson.
Top tech employers: Google, IBM, Microsoft
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Austin, Texas
As one of the largest schools in the nation, the University of Texas - Austin also boasts one of the biggest Greek systems in the country.
Its school slogan is 'what starts here changes the world.'
Top tech employers: Dell, IBM, Hewlett-Packard, Apple
Source: U.S. News & World Report
West Lafayette, Indiana
Purdue University -- West Lafayette is the main campus in the Purdue University system.
Inside its college of engineering is the school of Aeronautics and Astronautics, which has been dubbed 'Cradle of Astronauts.' Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon, attended Purdue.
Top tech employers: IBM, Intel, Hewlett-Packard
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor is one of the best college towns to live in, and offers one of the premier engineering schools in the country.
Overall, the University of Michigan is ranked No. 28 on U.S. News & World Report's list of best national universities.
Top tech employers: Google, Microsoft, IBM
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Ithaca, New York
Cornell is the highly regarded Ivy League school in upstate New York. In 1883, Cornell introduced the world's first bachelor's degree program in electrical engineering.
Last April, Cornell received $US133 million to open a massive new tech school in New York City.
Top tech employers: IBM, Google, Intel
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Palo Alto, California
Stanford University students have spawned top-notch tech companies like Google, Hewlett Packard, and more recently Snapchat. In fact, companies formed by Stanford alumni generate revenues of $US2.7 trillion annually, according to a recent study.
Top tech employers: Google, Apple, Cisco
Source: U.S. News & World Report
Cambridge, Massachusetts
MIT is best known for its maths, science, and engineering programs. Located just across the Charles River, MIT offers one of the coolest dorms in the country called 'The Sponge,' which was designed by prestigious architect Steven Holl, who has won a slew of design awards, according to the U.S. News & World Report.
Top tech employers: Google, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft
Source: U.S. News & World Report
