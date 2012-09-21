The 19 Best Economists On Wall Street

Photo: Shutterstock
Everyday, hundreds of research notes flood investor and trader inboxes on every topic imaginable: the presidential election’s impact on the S&P 500, emerging market needs driving crop prices, how coal demand relates to manufacturing growth, etc.It’s all valuable, except today there’s far too much of it.
Business Insider decided to highlight those economists who publish research we actually want to read — and that ultimately impacts how investors move their money.
Many of the economists we chose are known for their unconventional viewpoints. Most have years of experience in various roles, including a large number who worked at the world’s central banks.
Where He Works:
Morgan Stanley
Specialty:
FOMC
Why We Read Reinhart:
Reinhart is an expert on reading the Fed's tea leaves -- consistently adjusting forecasts for QE (in April he lowered his expectations for easing as other economists bolstered them, which looks spot on right now). His expertise was honed while working at the Federal Reserve and IMF.
Where He Works:
Goldman Sachs
Specialty:
Europe
Why We Read Pill:
Huw Pill is a must read on the euro crisis -- he was working on preparing monetary policy decisions as an ECB economist as early as last summer before he left for Goldman. Recently, he told clients he thinks the ECB will reveal a plan at their next meeting that no one is really expecting.
Where He Works:
Credit Suisse
Specialty:
China
Why We Read Dong:
Dong Tao provides a much-needed sober voice on China. Recently, he went against his own bank's commodities team, who is bullish on commodities, declaring that due to the dim outlook for China, the commodity super-cycle is over.
Where He Works:
Nomura
Specialty:
FOMC
Why We Read Koo:
Koo, much like Reinhart, is also an expert at gauging Federal Reserve policy. Partially because he worked there too. But Koo is also one of the thought leaders on balance sheet deleveraging, with a call that it will take until 2020 before U.S. debt levels return to trend.
Where He Works:
Nomura
Specialty:
Geopolitics
Why We Read Newton:
Newton's insights into geopolitical risk are crucial in today's politically-driven investment landscape. Recently he warned about the political dynamics in Germany ahead of its 2013 elections and explained why September is going to be a huge month for Europe.
Where She Works:
Citi
Specialty:
Geopolitics
Why We Read Fordham:
Tina Fordham is another geopolitical analyst whose insights we love to read. She writes about the biggest sources of economic uncertainty around the world today, whether it's unrest in Europe, standoffs in the Middle East, or regime changes in the world's biggest economies like the U.S. and China.
Where He Works:
Roubini Global Economics and NYU
Specialty:
Macro Trends
Why We Read Roubini:
Roubini always has interesting analogies to explain the latest trends in the world economy. He recently said that the current policy response to the euro crisis was like 'betting the house to save the garage.' His big call right now, though, is that a 'global perfect storm' will converge on the world economy next year.
Where He Works:
UBS
Specialty:
US Economics
Why We Read Harris:
Bloomberg considers Harris to be one of the 50 most influential people in the world. Earlier this month, a surprisingly strong ADP jobs report sent economists scrambling to boost their forecasts for the official BLS jobs report. But Harris didn't budge, warning that the ADP doesn't correlate well with the BLS in the short run. This proved to be an extremely savvy and timely insight.
Where He Works:
Jefferies
Specialty:
Fixed Income Strategy
Why We Read Zervos:
Zervos, a former Fed insider, provides some of the most colourful insights of all. 'This is a 'I'm gonna ease till your eyes bleed kinda statement',' he said describing the Fed's latest plan to save the economy.
Where She Works:
Morgan Stanley
Specialty:
Europe
Why We Read Bartsch:
Elga Bartsch's insights on Europe at a time when the continent is continually dominating business headlines is always timely. She recently put out an update detailing all of her team's views on the economic prospects of individual countries around Europe -- and things don't look promising.
Where She Works:
Société Générale
Specialty:
Macro Trends
Why We Read Marcussen:
Marcussen's notes are always a great read to stay abreast of the latest economic arguments surrounding resolving the euro crisis. In a recent note, she outlined several realities weighing on the notion that the ECB can simply step in and fix the crisis immediately.
Where He Works:
Gluskin Sheff
Specialty:
Macro Trends and Fixed Income Markets
Why We Read Shilling:
Rosenberg is well known for his bearish point on global markets, particularly his concern of inflationary pressures in China and the eurozone's sovereign debt crisis. Recently, Rosenberg has been offering insight on the changing U.S. demographics and the impact it's having on fund movements.
Where He Works:
Citi
Specialty:
Europe and Macro Trends
Why We Read Buiter:
Buiter often seems to be out ahead of the rest of the Street on his views, and he's not afraid to make bold statements, like back in May when he predicted that Greece would exit the euro on January 1, 2013. He even takes some heat from Citi execs for his frank remarks, which alone makes him a must-read.
Where He Works:
Goldman Sachs
Specialty:
labour Markets and Global Macro Trends
Why We Read Hatzius:
Because you have to. In 2010, The New York Times called the already hugely respected Mr. Hatzius 'arguably Wall Street's most prominent pessimist.' In the months after the article was published, Hatzius's call that the economy would falter proved right -- against a growing consensus that the worst was behind the country. Hatzius's commentary on the economy, labour markets, and Fed minutes are some of the most watched.
Where She Works:
BofA Merrill Lynch
Specialty:
Housing
Why We Read Meyer:
Meyer is a housing expert Merrill Lynch poached from Barclays in 2010. Meyer has made prescient calls about the housing industry, including its bottom in mid-2012 before turning higher that stunned most of the Street. She frequently appears on CNBC and Bloomberg, and was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list last year.
Where He Works:
BofA Merrill Lynch
Specialty:
China
Why We Read Cui:
Cui can and does put out some awesome work on obscure but crucial topics like China's massive shadow banking system because he's there on the ground. He's been way out ahead on the China slowdown because he looks at undercurrents that can be hard for outside observers to assess.
Where He Works:
A. Gary Shilling & Company
Specialty:
Manufacturing and Macro Trends
Why We Read Shilling:
Shilling is a consistent market bear. Even as data released from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed moderate growth in the second quarter, Shilling pointed to retail data that nearly always corresponded to recession. In short, great analysis and commentary.
Where He Works:
Jefferies
Specialty:
Fixed Income Markets
Why We Read McCarthy:
McCarthy is a fixed income expert at Jefferies, hired away from a research firm he co-founded in 2009. McCarthy spent time at the Richmond Fed, gaining an in depth understanding of the bond market. His team pumps out fixed income notes, always within an hour of the Treasury's auction.
Where He Works:
Goldman Sachs
Specialty:
Macro Trends and Emerging Markets
Why We Read O'Neill:
O'Neill is the man behind the famous BRIC acronym -- four markets (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) that dominate headlines now. He's looking elsewhere now, employing a new acronym: MIST (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Turkey).
