The 19 Best Economists On Wall Street

Everyday, hundreds of research notes flood investor and trader inboxes on every topic imaginable: the presidential election’s impact on the S&P 500, emerging market needs driving crop prices, how coal demand relates to manufacturing growth, etc.It’s all valuable, except today there’s far too much of it.



Business Insider decided to highlight those economists who publish research we actually want to read — and that ultimately impacts how investors move their money.

Many of the economists we chose are known for their unconventional viewpoints. Most have years of experience in various roles, including a large number who worked at the world’s central banks.

