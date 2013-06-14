The 'Drug Bless America' Infographic Will Convince You That The Drug War Is A Catastrophic Failure

The US war on drugs, which began in 1971, has been an utter disaster and is ultimately unwinnable.



In the last decade alone, cartels have conquered Mexico and infiltrated so deeply into the U.S. that in February Sinaloa kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was named Chicago’s first Public Enemy No.1 since Al Capone.

America’s draconian drug laws — outside of Colorado and Washington — have actually catalyzed an epidemic of prescription drugs in addition to a dangerous spike in the use of meth and fake weed.

Looking at the numbers, it’s almost as we brought these problems upon ourselves.

Rehabs.com put together a fantastic interactive infographic called “Drug Bless America” that sheds light on the economic and social impact of the influx of heroine, cocaine, guns, and prisoners.

(You can find the fact check here.)

via Rehabs.com

