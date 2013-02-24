15 Things You Never Knew You Could Do On Dropbox

Windows users: What happens if you forget a file at work or school and you need it right away? Letting your 'My Documents' folder live in Dropbox will make sure this never happens.

If you use a work computer, personal computer, tablet and/or smartphone, moving your Dropbox from the local 'My Documents' folder on your computer to your Dropbox in the cloud can help you keep everything in sync.

Lifehacker describes how to easily do this: right-click on your Documents folder, select Properties, and then on the Location tab you can specify the new file path.

Another helpful way to easily access the service for windows users is to add Dropbox to your start menu. HowToGeek has put together an excellent guide here.