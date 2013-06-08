RANKED: The 11 Best doughnuts In America

It’s National doughnut Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a definitive ranking of America’s best morning pastries?



We couldn’t personally taste doughnuts from every beloved pastry shop in the country, so we scoured blogs and online reviews to come up with 20 bakeries known for their rave-worthy doughnuts.

The we ranked the doughnuts based on availability, originality, and price, in addition to how they tasted.

Keep reading to see the definitive list for the 11 best doughnuts across the nation. Did we miss your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

#11 The Foie Gras Doughnut at Do or Dine in Brooklyn, NY makes the list for originality alone. But its $11 price tag is really a drag. Originality: 10

Taste: 8

Price: 1

Availability: 5

TOTAL: 24 Availability was based on store hours and how quickly the establishment sold out of doughnuts. Originality reflected how common the customers' favourite flavour was at other doughnut shops, and price took into account both the actual price as well as if the store was cash only. #10 Diners rave about the Chocolate Glazed doughnuts at Do-Rite doughnuts in Chicago, IL. Though not the most original flavour, the extra dollop of chocolate is always welcome. Originality: 2

Taste: 10

Price: 7

Availability: 6

TOTAL: 25 Availability was based on store hours and how quickly the establishment sold out of doughnuts. Originality reflected how common the customers' favourite flavour was at other doughnut shops, and price took into account both the actual price as well as if the store was cash only. Originality: 4

Taste: 9

Price: 7

Availability: 8

TOTAL: 28 Availability was based on store hours and how quickly the establishment sold out of doughnuts. Originality reflected how common the customers' favourite flavour was at other doughnut shops, and price took into account both the actual price as well as if the store was cash only. #8 Vegans rejoice for the Strawberry Vegan Cake at The Donuttery in Huntington Beach, CA. The cake-y doughnuts are even available 24 hours a day (except on Sundays). Originality: 3

Taste: 8

Price: 8

Availability: 10

TOTAL: 29 Availability was based on store hours and how quickly the establishment sold out of doughnuts. Originality reflected how common the customers' favourite flavour was at other doughnut shops, and price took into account both the actual price as well as if the store was cash only. #6 (TIE) The hot, fresh Lemon Bar doughnut at Federal Doughnuts in Philadelphia, PA is a fan favourite. And as an added bonus, they also make amazing fried chicken, too. Originality: 7

Taste: 9

Price: 7

Availability: 7

TOTAL: 30 Availability was based on store hours and how quickly the establishment sold out of doughnuts. Originality reflected how common the customers' favourite flavour was at other doughnut shops, and price took into account both the actual price as well as if the store was cash only. #6 (TIE) The Chocolate Crunch doughnut at the Bouchon Bakery in Yountville, CA is said to taste like an upscale Nestle crunch bar. But just get there early — Thomas Keller's doughnuts are for early risers only. Originality: 9

Taste: 10

Price: 6

Availability: 5

TOTAL: 30 Availability was based on store hours and how quickly the establishment sold out of doughnuts. Originality reflected how common the customers' favourite flavour was at other doughnut shops, and price took into account both the actual price as well as if the store was cash only. #5 The powder sugar-covered Beignets at Cafe au Monde in New Orleans, LA are a neighbourhood staple. It may be touristy, but you can't beat the price. Originality: 6

Taste: 9

Price: 8

Availability: 8

TOTAL: 31 Availability was based on store hours and how quickly the establishment sold out of doughnuts. Originality reflected how common the customers' favourite flavour was at other doughnut shops, and price took into account both the actual price as well as if the store was cash only. #4 The Hibiscus doughnut at Dough in Brooklyn, NY is not only original, but tastes great, too. Just don't expect these to stick around all day — they go fast! Originality: 9

Taste: 9

Price: 7

Availability: 7

TOTAL: 32 Availability was based on store hours and how quickly the establishment sold out of doughnuts. Originality reflected how common the customers' favourite flavour was at other doughnut shops, and price took into account both the actual price as well as if the store was cash only. #3 Everyone loves the Bacon Maple Bar at Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, OR. The crispy bacon? The sweet maple topping? Our mouths are watering just thinking about it. Originality: 8

Taste: 10

Price: 5

Availability:10

TOTAL: 33 Availability was based on store hours and how quickly the establishment sold out of doughnuts. Originality reflected how common the customers' favourite flavour was at other doughnut shops, and price took into account both the actual price as well as if the store was cash only. #2 This Randy's doughnuts Jelly doughnut makes up in size what it lacks in originality. A classic California hot spot, it's not a trip to Los Angeles without a jelly-filled Randy's doughnut. Originality: 4

Taste: 10

Price: 10

Availability: 10

TOTAL: 34 Availability was based on store hours and how quickly the establishment sold out of doughnuts. Originality reflected how common the customers' favourite flavour was at other doughnut shops, and price took into account both the actual price as well as if the store was cash only. #1 The Apple Fritter at Bob's doughnut & Pastry Shop in San Francisco, CA takes our number one spot. Bonus if you get there in the wee hours of the morning when these are fresh, gooey, and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Originality: 8

Taste: 10

Price: 8

Availability: 10

TOTAL: 36 Availability was based on store hours and how quickly the establishment sold out of doughnuts. Originality reflected how common the customers' favourite flavour was at other doughnut shops, and price took into account both the actual price as well as if the store was cash only. BONUS: Though not an actual doughnut, we'd be remiss for excluding Dominique Ansel's cronut. Though highly original and extremely tasty, the cronut is expensive ($5) and sells out in as little as 30 minutes. Not much of a doughnut person? Here's What People Eat For Breakfast Around The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.