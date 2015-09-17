The baddest villains throughout 'Doctor Who' history in one awesome infographic

Series 9 of “Doctor Who” is almost here and what better time to take a look back at some of the best sci-fi villains of the past five decades.

Wallpaperdirect.com has put together an awesome infographic showing the best “Who” villains since the show started in 1963. And all on one cool timeline.

From Daleks to Cybermen to the Silence, they’re all here.

Enjoy:

