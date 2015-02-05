The 10 best dishwashers you can buy

Shutterstock Stop washing dishes by hand and opt for one of these top-rated dishwashers instead.

Dishwashers are generally a luxury — unless you’re left rewashing dishes that come out less than sparkling.

To avoid the dreaded rewash, our friends at FindTheBest found the finest dishwashers available using their Smart Rating system, which factors in each model’s energy efficiency and specific features, as well as expert reviews from JD Power.

Here are their top 10 picks:

10. Bosch SHX68R5 ($US1,099)

The Bosch SHX68R5 can fit up to 14 full place settings on its two adjustable racks, and allows users to delay its start up to 19 hours. This dishwasher’s customisable settings also make it convenient for the host who hates doing dishes by hand — there’s a 30 minute express wash and a delicate cycle for fine China.

9. Bosch SHV68R53UC ($US1,199)

With the Bosch SHV68R53UC dishwasher, you’ll get six different wash cycles, variable spray pressure, and a sanitizing option that achieves National Sanitation Foundation standards of cleanliness. Another perk: this model is so quiet, you’ll hardly even realise when it’s running.

8. Bosch SHE68R5 ($US999)

At just under $US1000, the Bosch SHE68R5 is slightly cheaper than its top-rated competitors, but that doesn’t mean it skimps on any amenities. This dishwasher has six wash cycles, AquaStop leak protection, and a half load option for small batches of dishes. It’s also energy friendly, with EcoSense technology that reduces energy use by up to 20%.

7. Bosch SHV7ER53UC ($US1,299)

When you’re faced with a full load, nothing beats the flexibility of the Bosch SHV7ER53UC. A third loading rack adds additional space, and VarioFlex racks allow users to maximise their space. It also has a flexible silverware basket and an extra tall item sprinkler.

6. Bosch SHX7ER55UC ($US1,299)

The Bosch SHE7ER55UC features 10 different cycle options, including heated dry, extra rinse, and heavy duty for pots and pans. This model is also fairly energy efficient, using 66% less water than a standard dishwasher and earning an 87 out of 100 overall efficiency rating.

Amazon The Bosch SHX8ER55UC dishwasher.

5. Bosch SHE7ER55UC ($US1,299)

This stainless steel dishwasher comes with three adjustable racks, fold down tines, and water filtration and softening systems. And at 42 decibels, the Bosch SHE7ER55UC is also one of the quietest options out there.

4. Bosch SHX9ER55UC ($US1,999)

Though it comes with a hefty price tag at $US1,999, the Bosch SHX9ER55UC is worth the cash. It boasts a 97 out of 100 efficiency rating, runs at a quiet 39 decibels, and allows you to delay its start for up to a full 24 hours. This models is gentle on your dishes as well, with separate settings for delicate glassware and fine China.

3. Bosch SHV9ER53UC ($US1,999)

Earning a 97 Smart Rating, the Bosch SHV9ER53UC comes with space to load 14 place settings, a multi-function LED screen that shows time remaining in each cycle, and an ActiveTab tray to optimise detergent. Its flexible design — complete with VarioFlex racks and an extra tall item sprinkler — allows users to maximise space, even fitting in oddly shaped pots or tall glasses.

2. Bosch SHE9ER55UC ($US1,999)

When it comes to extras, this dishwasher’s got it all. The Bosch SHE9ER55UC is equipped with six wash cycles, a sanitization option, variable spray pressure, an ActiveTab tray to optimise detergent, water softening technology, and a load size sensor that automates water temperature.

1. Bosch SHX8ER55UC ($US1,499)

With a perfect 100 efficiency rating, the Bosch SHX8ER55UC uses 49% less energy and 66% less water than a standard dishwasher, making it a great choice for both the environment and the environmentally-conscious. It’s also extremely quiet and comes with three racks for fuller loads.

